ABINGDON, Va. – Evan Ramsey is a six-foot-eight freshman with long arms and a thirst for basketball. He’s also an emerging talent for the Abingdon Falcons.
In Monday’s Mountain 7 District boys tournament opener, Ramsey starred as the Falcons recorded a 58-41 win over the Lee High Generals.
Ramsey collected a career-high 12 points, blocked seven shots, and influenced many other field goal attempts.
Not bad for a guy who spent the first half of the season on the junior varsity.
“Coming into the year, I expected to be on JV for a while,” Ramsey said. “I was a little nervous when I got called up, but I’m used to competing with these guys.”
Ramsey’s mother played basketball at Ervinton High School, while his father played at Castlewood.
One of the first introductions to varsity play for Evan Ramsey came against 6-9 Marshall recruit Obina-Anochili Killen from Chapmanville, West Virginia, in a tournament at Virginia High.
“That was a good test against a big and strong player,” Ramsey said. “My goal is to get to his level someday. I’ve just tried to keep things simple on offense, block shots on defense, and improve with each game.”
Abingdon (13-10) will play at regular season champion Gate City (17-5) on Wednesday night at 7:30 for the district semifinals.
The other keys for AHS Monday were defense, foul shooting and 6-1 junior Jake Thacker.
Relying on aggressive man-to-man pressure, the Falcons grabbed a 16-0 lead and did not allow a point until the 2:36 mark of the first quarter.
Lee High chopped a 27-10 deficit to 37-32 with 1:52 left in the third quarter, but the Falcons connected on 23 of 24 free throw attempts. Thacker hit all 14 of his attempts en route to a 21 point night. River Carter added 10 points for the Falcons.
Abingdon starter Jake O’Quinn left the game early in the second quarter with an ankle injury, while leading scorer Chase Hungate missed several minutes in the second half with an ankle injury.
“Our bench really gave us some great minutes there, and our entire team showed a lot of guts and determination,” AHS head coach Aaron Williams said. “We needed every bit of that good start we had.”
First-year Lee High coach Kevon Honeycutt, 24, has orchestrated one of the top turnarounds in far Southwest Virginia. One year after a 5-17 record, the Generals (12-10) are in position to post a winning record for the first time in 10 years.
“These guys have never won before, but they’ve believed and worked hard in a tough district,” Honeycutt said. “Coach Williams does a good job and the big boy is good for Abingdon. We just didn’t come out ready to play.”
There are six seniors on the Lee roster, but Honeycutt said four starters will return.
“We will play our first regional game in 10 years next week. That’s a huge program-builder for us,” said Honeycutt, who worked as an assistant basketball coach at Alice Lloyd College the past two years.
Dylan Fannon led Lee High with 12 points. The tallest regular for the Generals is 6-3.
AHS has already secured the No. 6 seed in the Region 3D playoffs and will travel to Christiansburg next Tuesday.
Look for more of Ramsey.
“Evan has progressed throughout the season, and it’s been fun to watch,” Williams said.
There was one other interesting stat from Monday’s game involving Ramsey.
“I grew four inches over the off-season last year, and I’m still growing,” Ramsey said
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
