BRISTOL, Tenn. - Never be afraid to reach out. You just might achieve your dreams.
That certainly happened for St. Louis resident Darron Schnell, the driver of the world famous Bigfoot, who competed for the first time in the Beef O’Brady’s Monster Truck Madness on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Honestly, it started 3 or 4 years ago with a Hot Wheels truck. I always said I wanted to drive Bigfoot, that is the truck I watched on TV when I was a little kid,” Schnell said. “When I graduated high school I went to college and I emailed a guy volunteering on a team and that is how I got my foot in the door.
“I was blessed with a great opportunity and I ended up driving for Bigfoot.”
All Schnell had to do was defend the title that Bigfoot had held in Bristol since 2013, with Dan Runte winning twice and Larry Swim claiming the last four. Pressure anyone?
“Personally driving Bigfoot, it is every time you go to a line you have got a big bullseye on your back,” Schnell said. “Everyone will put the best pass of the night against you so you have to be on top of your game each and every pass.”
He was eliminated in the first round of monster truck racing in his first chance to drive in Bristol. Quad Chaos, driven by Aaron Cain, captured the title, defeating Dirt Crew, driven by fellow Lafayette, Indiana driver Tim Missentzis.
“This is my first trip to Bristol. This is one of those that is a very special place for Bigfoot, but it always goes to the senior guy, whether it was Dan or Larry,” he said. “Here we are 10 years in, I am finally being able to do this for the first time. I am very, very excited to be here. This is legendary, this is Bristol.”
Despite the loss Schnell was able to help entertain the large audience seated on the backstretch at BMS. Prior to the race, all eight drivers stood with their trucks signing autographs, posing for pictures and smiling through it all.
“This is my best time. Being able to come out here and interact. I remember being that little kid. Watching the little kid light up, that makes my day,” Schnell said. “I don’t care if I roll it over and I have got to work all night, if I can make one kid happy that is what makes it worth it.
“Lots of smiles and lots of people here. A little toasty here, but everyone is having fun.”
Advancing to the second round of racing was Steve Sims, the driver of Stone Crusher, and a two-time winner of the freestyle competition in Bristol, who is always trying to produce a “wow” moment for the fans.
“I have either done really good or really bad. I will either come out here and win it or crash and lose it,” Sims said. “I think the fans like to see what we can do with these things.
“They are 12,000 pounds, we take that thing out there and get it 60 to 70 miles an hour and then jump over that bus 30 or 40 feet in the air, land it and try to do it again. That is the wow factor we try to go after...
“You just have to get in there and do it. A lot of nerve. You can’t be scared. Every jump, the truck is going to land a little bit different. You are always learning.”
The “wow” factor wasn’t limited to the trucks. Trevor Cartmill was one of two Team FMX stunt drivers who entertained the crowd with daredevil moves, much like his racing idol, the legendary Evel Knievel.
“I grew up racing. I always liked jumping. I learned a few tricks and starting getting obsessed with it and here I am,” said Cartmill, who jumped up to 40 feet in the air to travel over an extended space between ramps, sometimes upside down or hanging off the bike along the way. “We will be doing some freestyle motocross jumps. We have a 75 foot gap ramp to ramp and it is all on crowd participation. The louder the crowd gets the wilder we get.
“We are looking forward to having a good time tonight and putting on a good show. The fans is the reason we do it. We can’t do it without them so a big shoutout to them for sure.”
Also participating was East10Drift, a group of eight drift cars that spun around the infield at BMS, including 26-year-old Knoxville resident Kari Kigai, who dreams of one day being a professional driver.
“I have been into cars since I was playing ‘Need for Speed’ as a little girl so I would probably say that has been the big explosion of the whole sport,” said Kigai, who imported her 1991 Nissan Silvia from Japan, and does most of the car work on her own. “It feels really good. It really is the biggest stress relief of my entire life.
“I live for it honestly. It is not really more about being fast, it is about how much angle you can throw in drifting. I have been up to 80 miles per hour to 85 on a speedway sideways.”
Kigai was especially excited to get to drive inside BMS for the first time.
“I have never raced inside the stadium. East10Drift goes out and visits outside the stadiums often in races that I have went to,” Kigai said. “This is my first East10Drift inside the stadium. I am excited. I did practice this morning and the car is feeling great.”
Sims, who hopes to eventually see a NASCAR race in Bristol, will return to his marble granite business in Virginia Beach. Hence, Stone Crusher as the name of his truck.
“The key to it is to keep your equipment to stay together,” said Sims, whose truck flipped over during the freestyle event. Jester, driven by Mike Pagliarulo of Delona, Florida, won the freestyle title. “There is a lot of big chunks out there and that asphalt takes a toll on our tires and our rims. Whoever’s truck stays together tonight and they give the fans a good show and give it a good run, that is the truck that will take it home.
“It is to entertain the fans, bragging rights, just to have fun.”