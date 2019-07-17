Grimm with Indians

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) pitches during a spring training game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019. 

 Dan Mendlik/Cleveland Indians

Former Virginia High star Justin Grimm was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization to the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations on Wednesday night.

Grimm was 4-4 with one save and a 5.66 ERA in 35 relief outings for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, L.A.'s top farm team.

The 30-year-old Grimm has appeared in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners. He won a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016. 

Tristan Archer (Sullivan South) is currently pitching for Cincinnati's Class AAA affiliate, as is former Tunstall High School and Virginia Tech ace Joe Mantiply.

