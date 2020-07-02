Being summoned from the bullpen by Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and stepping on the mound to face big-league hitters can’t happen soon enough for veteran right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm.
“I would say playing the waiting game hasn’t been very fun as far as baseball,” Grimm said earlier this week in a telephone interview. “Normally, I only have to wait about five to seven innings to pitch, so this is the longest I think I’ve waited to pitch.”
After more than three months of being away from competing in his profession after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut the sport down, the Virginia High graduate is preparing for version 2.0 of spring training, which is being referred to around the majors as summer camp.
Grimm went through a battery of health tests on Wednesday in Milwaukee and will begin full-scale workouts with his teammates today at Miller Park.
“I’m super excited to get this season started and see what it brings,” Grimm said.
Back in March, Grimm was fighting for a spot in Milwaukee’s bullpen and making a strong case for himself.
He compiled a 1.50 ERA in six Cactus League outings and opponents hit a mere .056 against him over the course of six innings. After a disappointing 2019 season spent entirely at the Class AAA level, Grimm was locked in.
“It was obvious that Justin had moved on physically and mentally from a tough 2019 and was ready to compete for a job,” said Tom Haudricourt, who covers the Brewers for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He was very positive and in a good place, and it showed when he pitched during exhibition games.”
Two days after Grimm crafted a scoreless outing against the Kansas City Royals on March 10, Major League Baseball suspended play due to the pandemic. Grimm returned to his offseason home in Nashville, Tennessee, and enjoyed quality time with his wife, Gina, and their two infant sons, Austin and Jaxon.
“I think just being able to spend time with family and friends has helped me relax the most,” Grimm said. “My parents [Mark and Tamara] traveled up a time or two to hang out, so that part was nice and just getting a little bit of a summer to enjoy versus going to the ballpark every day, although going through this, you wanted to be at the park every single day.”
How did Grimm stay sharp in terms of pitching?
“I was making the most of the situation that I could,” Grimm said. “I went from throwing to a brick wall to finding some catch partners in the area with guys from other teams to making a nice little workout group and throwing live batting practice and such as the rules started to be more relaxed in Nashville.”
Grimm has always been a reliable workhorse and though he didn’t reach the majors in 2019, he did appear in 52 games while splitting the season between the top farm teams of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.
He has appeared in 306 MLB regular-season games over the course of seven big-league seasons spent with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners. He pitched in 73 games for the Cubs in 2014 and two years later was a key part of their World Series championship squad.
Now, he’ll be among 45 players competing for the 30 spots on Milwaukee’s opening day roster.
Each outing he will make this season will be crucial since a 60-game season will begin in three weeks. It might remind Grimm of his college days at the University of Georgia.
“It will be super shortened, so games are more meaningful right away and on the back end,” Grimm said.
The 31-year-old is just excited to get back in a baseball routine in these unprecedented times.
“It was never in my control as far as this pandemic, other than doing my part as a member of my community to follow the guidelines,” Grimm said. “Let’s hope we all, as Americans, can end 2020 on a bright note and take that momentum and move forward in the future.”
