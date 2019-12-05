Justin Grimm’s potential return to the majors could be brewing with Milwaukee.
The former Virginia High star signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday and earned an invitation to big-league spring training with the National League club.
“Milwaukee had reached out since day one of free agency and I couldn’t be more excited to join their organization and go win a job,” Grimm said.
The 31-year-old right-handed pitcher spent time with three organizations in 2019 – the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds – but did not pitch in a regular-season MLB game.
He was a combined 6-4 with one save and a 5.23 ERA in 52 games between L.A. and Cincinnati’s Class AAA affiliates.
How determined is Grimm entering the 2020 season?
“Hungry would be an understatement,” he said. “I truly believe my time in the big leagues isn’t over yet, else I wouldn’t continue to fight to get back. I am healthy and I’m as strong as I have ever been and that is one of the few things that I can control.”
How could Grimm fit in with the Brewers?
“Grimm is a solid depth signing for a bullpen that is suddenly filled with uncertainty,” said Kyle Lesniewski, who writes about the team for BrewCrewBall.com. “After a mass exodus of pitchers via free agency and non-tenders [of contracts], only Josh Hader and Corey Knebel remain as proven members of the relief corps. And even those two are no guarantee right now – Hader has been named as a possible trade candidate and Knebel may not be ready for Opening Day as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.
“Beyond that duo, out-of-options hurlers Ray Black, Jake Faria, Deolis Guerra and Taylor Williams are probably ticketed for spots if they are healthy. So, if we tentatively pencil in all six of those hurlers to begin the year in the ‘pen, that would leave another two spots up for grabs.”
Grimm has appeared in 306 regular-season MLB games over the course of his career with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners. He won a World Series title with the Cubs in 2016.
“Grimm should have a legitimate chance to compete for one of [the bullpen spots] and the fact that he is quite experienced at the big-league level could give him a leg up,” Lesniewski said. “It is still early in the offseason, of course, so any forthcoming signings of more impactful arms could push Grimm a bit further down the depth chart.”
Grimm has a 3.98 ERA in 20 career outings at Milwaukee’s Miller Park and he’s familiar with the organization from his days with the Chicago Cubs when the two clubs battled it out for supremacy in the National League’s Central Division.
“Going into the NL Central there is a lot of familiarity between teams and I won’t have to adjust to travel, because I’ve been through it for years and such which can be a huge advantage,” Grimm said. “I’m just looking forward to getting back in the swing of things and showing what I can do and contributing for a contender. There are a lot of things I did last year I feel I can grow on and I think it’s just about getting that opportunity to get back and there isn’t a doubt in my mind that it will come.”
Milwaukee’s pitchers and catchers officially report to spring training in Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 13.
“The way the club cycles through relief pitchers, it would not be a surprise at all to see him back at the game’s highest level at some point in 2020,” Lesniewski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.