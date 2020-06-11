Evan Carter and Landon Knack were both selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Thursday. One of those picks surprised the national pundits, while the other one was expected.
An outfielder from Elizabethton High School, Carter went to the Texas Rangers with the 50th overall pick.
A fifth-year senior pitcher from East Tennessee State University and a former star at Science Hill High School, Knack was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 60th pick.
Analysts on ESPN2’s television broadcast of the event were caught off guard when Carter’s name was called as they scrambled for information on a guy who didn’t show up in any of the mock drafts leading up to the event. He also wasn’t ranked among MLB.com’s top 200 prospects.
“I definitely have flown under the radar,” Carter said. “I haven’t done all the camps that a lot of the guys go to and a lot of people normally get their information from those. I wouldn’t say I’m out to prove anybody wrong, but I do want to show I’m good enough to get out there and compete.”
What makes Carter’s selection even more impressive is that he is just 17-years-old and his senior season consisted of only three games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It just proves what kind of player the kid is,” said Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell. “His skill set is definitely MLB-worthy.”
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Carter hit .324 with four home runs and 27 RBIs during the 2019 season and has a sweet swing from the left side. As a right-handed pitcher, he was 10-2 with a 1.35 ERA.
“The most impressive thing is the bat,” Presnell said. “I’m interested to see what they do with him, because it’s kind of a blank slate. He can be a top of the order guy or a middle of the order guy. The arm is definitely a plus. When he’d come in and pitch he’d be at 90, 92 [miles-per-hour]. Speed-wise, he’s way above average.”
According to baseball-reference.com, Carter is the first Elizabethton Cylones standout drafted directly out of high school since pitcher Ricky Carriger was an 11th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 1975. Ex-Elizabethton star Nathan Copeland played for the Appalachian League’s Danville Braves in 2001 after signing as an undrafted free agent.
“Last spring some scouts started to show up to the games and it kind of became a reality it might happen,” Carter said.
When did Presnell know he had something special in the slugger?
“Probably the third or fourth grade to be quite honest,” the coach said. “There was just something incredibly different about him as you watched him progress through our program to the high school level. He has a high maturity level for a 17-year-old.”
Carter had originally signed with Duke University, but will go the pro route as MLB.com valued the signing bonus for the No. 50 pick at $1.47 million.
Former Milligan College coach Danny Clark is the minor league pitching coordinator for the Rangers, while left-handed pitcher Brett Martin from Morristown, Tennessee, made his MLB debut with the club in 2019.
“The Rangers are a great organization,” Carter said. “I’m blessed to be a part of the family now.”
Carter was enjoying the life-altering moment on Thursday.
“Surreal, incredible,” Carter said. “It’s a crazy time. I’m just super thankful. I’m blessed and just thank God for the opportunity. My friends and family have really supported me as well. I want to get out there and play as soon as possible.”
Everybody knew Knack would get such an opportunity as one of the top seniors available. The right-hander crafted a 4-0 record with a 1.08 ERA during the truncated 2019 season for ETSU, racking up 51 strikeouts and issuing just one walk in 25 dominant innings.
“It’s an unreal feeling to hear my name called after watching the draft last year,” Knack said in a press release issued by ETSU. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with an organization that does so well with player development.”
Knack overcame injuries to emerge as a prospect.
“He’s had to work his tail off to get to this point,” said Ryan Edwards, his coach at Science Hill.
Knack’s brother-in-law, Will Craig, was a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016.
An infielder, Craig spent the 2019 season with the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians and was paying close attention to this year’s draft.
“I’m so happy and proud of Landon,” Craig said. “I’ve seen him progress as a player and a person for almost 10 years now and I’m so happy he could enjoy it with his family and have this opportunity.”
Left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers is in the majors, while Craig, Reed Hayes (Baltimore Orioles) and Will Carter (Chicago White Sox) are Science Hill grads in the minor leagues.
Knack will now join the list of ex-Hilltoppers currently in the professional ranks.
“I’m excited to see him continue to develop in their organization,” said ETSU pitching coach Micah Posey. “His biggest strength is his command and strike-throwing ability. He’s an elite competitor with a really good work ethic.”
Evan Carter and Landon Knack’s selections on Thursday marked a banner day for baseball in Northeast Tennessee.
“We’ve had a lot of good talent come out of the area, for sure,” Edwards said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
