DETROIT — Comerica Park’s spacious outfield has frustrated hitters many times over the years.
It hasn’t been a big deal for Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler this season.
Dozier and Soler each homered twice Sunday, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.
“They’ve got the type of power that makes any park look small,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They are both swinging the bat extremely well right now.”
Daniel Norris (3-10, 4.94 ERA) allowed three homers in three innings, leaving the Tigers down 4-2, and he was tagged with the loss.
The former Science Hill High School star struck out four and walked two.
“I didn’t have much of anything today,” he said. “I had a blister that made me adjust my changeup grip and I never got it to work.”
Norris is the first local player to lose double-digit games in a MLB season since Sullivan South High School graduate Dan Wright went 14-12 with a 5.18 ERA for the Chicago White Sox in 2002.
It was Dozier’s third career multihomer game, all of which have come on the current road trip. He hit two against the Twins on Aug. 2, and then duplicated the feat Thursday in the series opener in Detroit.
“I feel really good in the box right now, and I’ve felt that was for a while,” he said. “Today was a good day to hit and we both see the ball well here.”
Whit Merrifield led off the game with a home run for the second time in three days. The trio combined for 10 homers in the series.
“I don’t think we ever established the inside corner against them, so they were coming to the plate looking for stuff on the outside half,” Tigers catcher John Hicks said. “Dozier and Soler are big, strong guys, so if they can get something out there, they will hit it a long way.”
Merrifield led off with his 14th homer after he opened Friday’s 5-2 loss with an inside-the-park homer against Edwin Jackson. Norris retired the next batter, but Dozier hit his third homer of the series into the Royals’ bullpen in left-center.