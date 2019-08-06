DETROIT — Science Hill High School graduate Daniel Norris was tagged with the loss for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon in their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader.
Norris (3-9, 4.76 ERA) allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, while walking two and striking out three
Jose Abreu gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer, his 24th of the season. That opposite-field drive came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat.
“It was a battle,” Norris said. “I tried to mix in a two-seam there and sort of just left it middle. He put a decent swing on it and it went over the wall. I wasn't executing great in the first. I think if I make my pitches there, the at-bat's over.”
Adam Engel hit an RBI double in the second before the Tigers rallied. Brandon Dixon tripled and scored for Detroit in the third to make it 2-1, then Jake Rogers tied it with a fourth-inning homer.
Abreu put the White Sox up 3-2 with an RBI double in the fifth. Wellington Castillo, activated from the family medical emergency leave list before the game, went deep in the sixth to give Chicago a two-run lead again.
The White Sox added another run in the ninth on Abreu's RBI single.
Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings and Abreu drove in three runs to lift the White Sox to the win.
Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. He also beat Detroit on July 3 before losing his next four starts.
“I think he continues to improve,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Obviously we'd like to get him to the point where he's more efficient and we can get him deeper into the games, but right now as he continues to learn, we'll take it.”
This was obviously a favorable matchup. The Tigers are 10-45 since the start of June.