From Staff and Wire Reports
CLEVELAND — The drought continues to drag on for Daniel Norris.
The former Science Hill High School star got a no-decision for Detroit on Monday night as the Tigers dropped an 8-6 decision to the Cleveland Indians.
Norris allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, while walking two and striking out eight. The former Science Hill High School standout allowed two home runs.
The left-hander hasn’t won since May 12 and is winless in his last 11 starts.
Norris left in the sixth with a 5-3 lead. Tyler Naquin’s two-run double off Daniel Stumpf tied the game and ended Norris’ bid for that elusive win.
Trevor Rosenthal, released by Washington last month, pitched the eighth for Detroit and struck out two. He was pitching at Triple-A Toledo after signing with the Tigers.
Rosenthal’s wife, Lindsey, is a 2007 graduate of Tennessee High.
Oscar Mercado hit his second home run of the game — a leadoff blast in the seventh inning — to put the Indians ahead to stay.
Mercado, who came into the game in a 1-for-25 skid, homered into the bleachers in left field off Victor Alcántara (3-2) to break a 5-all tie. Mercado also hit a solo home run off Norris in the fifth.
Mike Freeman’s two-run homer in the second off Norris gave Cleveland the lead. Detroit scored in the third and took a 3-2 lead on Stewart’s two-run homer in the fourth.
The Indians have won nine of 10 against the Tigers this season, including eight in a row.
Cleveland dropped two of three to AL Central-leading Minnesota coming out of the All-Star break. The Indians lost the first two games of the weekend series before salvaging Sunday’s finale and are six games behind the Twins.
The game was delayed for 54 minutes in the top of the seventh by heavy rain and strong winds. The grounds crew needed nearly a half-hour to clear the outfield warning track of standing water from the downpour.
Nick Wittgren (4-0) retired Jeimer Candelario with two on to end the inning before the Indians scored three times. José Ramírez had a two-run double following Mercado’s homer.
Jordy Mercer homered twice for Detroit, including a leadoff shot in the ninth off Brad Hand. Victor Reyes singled, but Hand retired the next three hitters, including Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos on strikeouts, for his 25th save in 26 chances.
Candelario and Christin Stewart homered off Cleveland starter Adam Plutko.
Mercer, hit a leadoff homer in the fifth. Candelario’s solo homer in the sixth finished the night for Plutko.
Giants 19, Rockies 2
DENVER — Brandon Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs, and the Giants scored a season-high in runs in a rout of the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants, who earned a rare victory at Coors Field in the makeup for a May 8 rainout. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.
It was just the fifth win in the Giants’ past 25 games at the Rockies’ ballpark, though San Francisco has been hot recently winning nine of its past 11.
Preserving his bullpen in the one-sided slugfest, Rockies manager Bud Black inserted first baseman Mark Reynolds to pitch the ninth. Reynolds allowed two runs and two hits. It was the third time in Rockies history that a position player had been used as a pitcher.
Jeff Samardzija (7-7), who had allowed 17 runs in 12 1/3 innings in losing his three previous starts at Colorado, didn’t give up a run until pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia homered to straightaway center with two outs in the sixth inning.
It was Tapia’s fourth-career pinch homer and the third this season. Ryan McMahon homered in the seventh for the Rockies’ other run.
Samardzija retired the first six batters he faced and finished with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and four hits.
Dodgers 16, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings and the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Philadelphia Phillies.
Bellinger passed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in homers and drew “M-V-P” chants from a large group of Dodgers fans who made the cross-country trip to Philly and nearly turned it into a home game for Los Angeles.
The vocal Dodgers faithful, sitting across several sections in the second deck in right field, taunted Bryce Harper by chanting “Over-rated!” and “Where is Harper?” after the slugger exited the game.
Kershaw (8-2) gave up one run and four hits and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.
Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8
BOSTON — Rookie Michael Chavis hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston to lead the Red Sox to a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Boston batted around for five runs in the first inning against starter Trent Thornton (3-7) and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring five more.
Rick Porcello (7-7) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.