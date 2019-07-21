From Staff and Wire Reports
DETROIT — Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers looked like he might get a long-awaited victory on Saturday, but the weather had other ideas.
Norris didn’t come back out after a 59-minute rain delay in the fourth inning knocked out both starting pitchers in a game the Toronto Blue Jays eventually won 7-5.
A former Science Hill High School star, Norris allowed one run on five hits over four innings, while walking one and striking out three against his former team. He hasn’t earned a win since May 12 and has a 5.02 ERA this season.
“I always pitch quick, but we all knew the rain was coming, so I was even faster than usual,” Norris said. “I think it helped me, because I was really in a groove after those first two batters, but we could see it coming. In my last inning, you could even feel it in the wind.”
Niko Goodrum’s two-run homer in the second gave Detroit a 3-1 lead prior to the delay.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first career grand slam, a 441-foot drive toward the bushes at Comerica Park that helped the Blue Jays rally.
Guerrero’s home run erased a 5-1 deficit in the fifth, and Brandon Drury added a two-run shot an inning later to put Toronto ahead. Goodrum and John Hicks went deep for the Tigers, who are 7-33 since the start of June.
Wilmer Font (2-0) came on in the bottom of the fourth and gave up a two-run homer to Hicks that put the Tigers up by four, but Gregory Soto (0-4) gave away the advantage quickly. Toronto loaded the bases in the fifth, then Guerrero hit his home run a bit to the left of straightaway center. It was the ninth homer of the season for the rookie slugger, who had three hits in a win Friday and two more on Saturday.
“It was a good pitch to hit,” Guerrero said through a translator. “He gave me my pitch, and I hit it pretty good.”
Drury’s homer gave the Blue Jays the lead, and the Tigers didn’t score again off the Toronto bullpen. Ken Giles struck out three in the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.
Detroit has lost 27 of its last 30 home games that were played to completion. There was a suspended game May 19 — and the Tigers were losing that one, too.