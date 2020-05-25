The Alliance of American Football went extinct last year.
The Arena Football League folded in November.
Version 2.0 of the XFL filed for bankruptcy last month.
The Canadian Football League is enduring financial struggles as the cancellation of the 2020 season is a possibility due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The United States Football League, World Football League, United Football League and several other start-ups went under long ago and live on in nostalgia.
While Minor League Baseball explores contraction of 42 teams, football’s minor leagues are in crisis mode too and the lack of opportunities hurt most those players who are on the cusp of the National Football League.
“It’s heartbreaking for these guys,” said Gate City, Virginia, native and former NFL offensive lineman Chad Beasley. “These types of leagues have been a proving ground for quite a few players through the years that otherwise would never get a shot.”
Beasley played for the Berlin Thunder in 2006 in what proved to be the last viable and most successful second-tier football league. The World League of American Football/World League/NFL Europe/NFL Europa had two stints from 1991-92 and 1995-2007 and survived that long because the venture was financially supported by the NFL.
“It was designed to be a farm system with each team getting the majority of their rosters from NFL teams who were allowed to allot developmental players,” said Mark Dixon, a former University of Virginia All-American who played on the offensive line for the Frankfurt Galaxy in 1995. “The league had the full backing of the NFL with advertising and TV. Even with all that support the league was unable to sustain, which surprised me.”
The World League returned after a two-year hiatus when Dixon played in Germany and it was definitely a minor league in every sense of the word.
“The NFL Europe experience was difficult on the players,” Dixon said. “We all trained in Atlanta and then flew over to Europe to start the season. We lived in a hotel in sparse conditions, not making much money. The food was awful and the training conditions were significantly worse than high schools.
“We all believed that the NFL Europe season was essentially designed like a minor league baseball farm system. However, the NFL Europe season ended when NFL mini-camps were starting. Unfortunately, the lack of nutrition and training facilities in Europe, coupled with playing a 10-game season and the World Bowl left us in no shape to make a NFL roster. We were physically worn out with no way to train, not a great recipe to compete at the highest level.”
Some of those kinks had been worked out by the time Beasley competed for a German-based squad.
The former Virginia Tech star played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2002-04.
“NFL Europe was a good experience” Beasley said. “Personally, it gave me the opportunity to see a part of the world I would have never seen and become friends with guys from several different countries. Professionally, it gave me an opportunity to hone my skills with live action as an offensive lineman post-injury. That was priceless. … The league was pretty competitive. There were several defensive linemen that went on to make professional rosters, along with guys at other positions.”
Tight end Shonn Bell was a star at Clinch Valley College (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) and scored three touchdowns for the Scottish Claymores in 1999.
Aubrayo Franklin (Science Hill) and Teddy Gaines (Dobyns-Bennett) also played in NFL Europe, as did former East Tennessee State University standouts Craig Charles, Curtis Eason and Brian Edwards.
“It not only gave guys an opportunity, but as with anything some guys just develop later,” said Charles, who was a defensive tackle for the Berlin Thunder in 1999. “It also continued to make the game global and to give fans a chance to see the game up close throughout the year. … The ending goal is not always the NFL. It was a great time in my life.”
It was another international league that did the most for Dixon’s development.
Former Emory & Henry College quarterback Sonny Wade became a star in the CFL, while Phil Rogers (Gate City) and Maurice Gravely (J.I. Burton) also spent time playing professionally in Canada.
Dixon parlayed his one CFL season into a six-year stint with the Miami Dolphins as a starting guard on the O-Line. He is now the head football coach at Galax High School.
“The year in the CFL playing three-down football and typically throwing every down helped me develop as a pass blocker,” Dixon said. “Ultimately, the NFL is about protecting the quarterback and therefore, the CFL prepared me way better than NFL Europe, even though the overall talent was not as good. The CFL created a unique skill set that is in high demand in the NFL – pass-blocking offensive linemen.”
Will the NFL ever invest in a minor league system again?
Will the CFL survive the strains put on it by this pandemic?
Are minor football leagues ever going to be successful in the United States?
“The challenges for these types of leagues is how to make it pencil out,” Beasley said. “Logistically … it’s significantly more expensive than that of a minor league baseball team or other minor league sports, thus the main reason why most of these leagues fail to make it more than a couple years at best.
“Professionally, it isn’t a necessity. The NFL has plenty of bodies to play the game. I do think [other leagues] gives a lot of guys from smaller schools or those with lesser stats and measurable an opportunity to compete.”
