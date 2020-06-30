Bristol Pirates vs Greeneville Astros

A baseball fan waits through a rain delay for the start of the Bristol Pirates home game against the Greeneville Astros Monday evening.

For the first time since 1968, the summer nights in Bristol will not include professional baseball.

Minor League Baseball officially announced on Tuesday that the 2020 season had been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, meaning the Bristol Pirates and the nine other teams in the Appalachian League will be among the clubs not taking the field.

It was announced on June 12 that the 68-game Appy League season had been postponed indefinitely and word came down 18 days later that there would be no season at all. It’s the first time since 1956 there will not be an Appy League season as financial reasons led to the collapse of the league that year.

The league’s lineage can be traced back to 1911 and Bristol was a charter member.

Bristol has been a continual member of the league since 1969, serving as an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates during that time. Last season’s edition of the Bristol Pirates made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

