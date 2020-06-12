app

The start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely according to a press release issued by the league on Friday.

The release states: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely. The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority.”

