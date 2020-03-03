BRISTOL, Tenn. – George Pitts still has more basketball to coach.
Jordan Floyd scored 36 points, leading King on a 17-7 run over the final seven minutes to lift the Tornado to a hard-earned 90-81 Conference Carolinas quarterfinal victory over North Greenville on Tuesday night at the Student Center Complex.
Not only did King (23-6) advance to face Southern Wesleyan in the semifinals on Saturday, but it also assured one more game for the Tornado and Pitts, who will retire after this season.
“It could have been [my last game]. Just like yesterday, I told them this could be our last practice so you never know,” said Pitts, who picked up his 299th win his 14th season at King. “At least we know we have got another game, we know we have got another practice so I am going to make the most of it, I can promise you that.”
King had defeated North Greenville (11-17) by 32 and 10 points during the regular season, but the Crusaders rebounded from an early 8-1 deficit, shooting 61 percent from the field to take a 54-45 lead at the break.
Jacob Redding, a former walk-on at Louisville, had 21 of his 23 points in the first half. The Crusaders connected on seven 3s, were 9-for-11 from the three throw line and forced seven turnovers, all of which were points of emphasis for King.
“We did everything that we didn’t want to do and we just talked about cleaning it up, sharing the ball on offense and getting some stops,” Pitts said. “We had a run there early in the half and we got some stops and we had a run late in the half so I am proud of guys for keeping their poise and for getting this win.”
Floyd said Pitts let the Tornado know about it in the locker room.
“He just told us we have got to play harder and play with more heart and that is what we did,” Floyd said. “He never gave up on us and we never gave up on him.
“When you are down coaches normally chew on you so he chewed us out a little bit, but nothing that didn’t work out when we came back on the court.”
King bounced back after the break, led by James Brown, who had eight of his 10 points during a 19-10 run, with the Tornado tying the score at 64 on 3 by Mike Salomon with 14:30 to play.
“I think we just played our game,” said Brown, who had 10 points and eight rebounds. “All season we have had adversity. When adversity strikes we are a stronger team. We have got some great leaders. Mike really stepped up vocally for us. We just all played together and we did what we had to do to get the win.”
North Greenville refused to fold, building the lead back to 70-64 behind D.J. Brooks, who finished with 21 points, while Jalon Cokley added 17 points, along with a game-high 10 rebounds. The never-say-die Crusaders still led 74-73 with seven minutes to play.
“That hasn’t been a problem with our group. Effort is there so we are proud of them for that,” said North Greenville head coach Chad Lister, whose Crusaders were slowed after the break, making just one more 3 and shooting just 24 percent in the second half. “Obviously to have the lead for almost 30 minutes, that is difficult to see it slip away.
“I am proud of our guys’ effort and I am always impressed with what Coach Pitts is able to do and his guys. They didn’t panic and he got the ball in the right hands when he needed to late.”
King took the lead for good on a pair of baskets by Salomon, and Floyd – who struggled to make shots for much of the game – connected for 11 points in the final five minutes, and also had a key block on a driving layup to help the Tornado hold off the Crusaders.
“I know what my teammates expect from me. The first half my shots weren’t falling, but stick with it, keep playing and everything will go as planned,” said Floyd, who was 9-for-24 from the field, but connected on six of King’s 17 3s and was 12-of-15 from the free throw line.
Josh Releford added 15 points, including four 3s for King, while Salomon finished with 12 points. Justin Frazier dished out 10 assists and Salomon and Damion Ottman provided nine rebounds apiece. Ottman also had nine points.
Floyd, who leads all of NCAA Division II in scoring at 31.6 points game, became King’s all-time leading scorer, passing Twin Springs product Mark Dockery with 1,860 points…and counting.
“It is cool, it is a blessing to be the all-time leading scorer,” said Floyd, who has been at King for four seasons, but missed nearly all of last year with a knee injury. “I have been here for four years. Coach Pitts pushed me to this point and my teammates have always been behind me. Without them I wouldn’t be anything.”
King, which is hoping for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016, will face Southern Wesleyan at Wofford College on Saturday, with every win crucial in the pursuit of that goal.
The championship game is slated for Sunday at Wofford.
“This is a huge win, and not just for the tournament, but the NCAA as well,” said Pitts, on the importance of this win. “I think it might have been. I didn’t talk to them about that, but we wanted to do that.”
Pitts joined in a celebration after the game, recognizing King’s regular season crown, its fourth season since joining Conference Carolinas in 2012.
“We didn’t cut the nets down when we won the regular season because we were on the road,” said Pitts, who took his turn with scissors on the ladder. “I am going to let them enjoy that right now.”
