BRISTOL, Tenn. – One goal down, two to go.
That is what lies ahead for the King men’s basketball team, having compiled a 22-6 record in capturing the Conference Carolinas regular season title.
They are looking for so much more.
“We want to win the whole thing,” King senior Justin Frazier said. “Our goals at the beginning of the year were regular season championship, conference championship, national championship. We are trying to get all three of those.”
Up next is the Conference Carolina tournament, with King hosting North Greenville (11-16) tonight in a quarterfinal game at 7. The semifinals and finals will be held at Wofford on Saturday and Sunday.
“I think we have got to just keep playing within ourselves,” King senior James Brown said. “I think we did a great job of building momentum in our team, building good camaraderie in practice and building team chemistry. We have a great group of seniors and we have great additions to our team. I feel like if we just keep going at the pace we are going at we are going to be just fine.”
The senior quartet of Jordan Floyd, Mike Salomon, Frazier and Brown lead an offense that is ranked eighth in country, scoring 91.8 points a game, led by Floyd, who has had a remarkable season, leading the nation in scoring at 31.4 points a game.
He’s not all. Brown (13.6) and Salomon (10.9) also reached double figures in points, while Frazier contributed 8.5 points and team-leading 3.2 assists a contest. The Tornado has won 12 of their last 13 games.
“I am lost for words when it comes to [Jordan], you have to watch him play,” Frazier said. “I don’t know what to say. We all feed off of each other. Once we see his shots going in, we all match each other’s energy and that is why it is hard to beat us in so many aspects on the court.”
Salomon is the only one of the four senior starters who has been at King for four full seasons on the hardwood, having emailed head coach George Pitts expressing an interest in the school. The Statesboro, Georgia, product came to Bristol, worked out and visited Pitts’ office, which includes plenty of artifacts from what has been a legendary high school and college career.
Pitts has announced his retirement effective at the end of this season.
“When I met him he kind of reminded me of my high school coach, the way they both act toward players,” said Salomon, who recently scored his 1,000th point at King. “I like the tough love aspect of coaching. Then he took me to his office and then I seen all his accolades so he kind of sold me then on that.”
A native of Lansing, Michigan, Brown will graduate in May with a degree in Business Administration, the second oldest of eight siblings and first to get a college degree. He was recently selected for a CoSIDA Academic All-District award.
“It makes me feel good,” said Brown, who has a basketball playing sister who wears his No. 20 on the court. “I wanted to come to college really for my mom. I am the first person to do it out of my whole family so I just wanted to set higher standards for my younger brothers and sisters and make an impact and that is what I have been doing. It is a big time accomplishment.”
Brown was at New Mexico Military Academy two years ago when Pitts took a break from an art show in Albuquerque with his wife and drove an hour to watch Brown in a scrimmage. He was offered an opportunity to relocate to Bristol and there was no hesitation.
“Obviously I had other offers as well, but there was something about Coach Pitts and the family atmosphere that he brought here and it was just amazing,” Brown said. “I knew I wanted to come here and play for him.”
Frazier is a native of Compton, California, who has made the adjustment from Cal State Bernardino to King. He will graduate in May with a degree in Kinesiology, but hopes to become a firefighter.
“It is a little different because Coach Pitts holds you to a high standard, but other than that, basketball is basketball,” Frazier said. “I have been playing it for so long, it is adjusting to the coaching staff, that is the biggest adjustment.”
Much is put on his shoulders, but don’t look for any complaints.
“He is on the point guards tough because we have to think like him. It has been tough, but adversity will build us. That is why we are where we are right now,” said Frazier, who didn’t have to wait long to realize the quality of Pitts as a coach. “I could tell from the first practice.”
It hasn’t been a journey without adversity for any of the four seniors. Being an athlete at the college level isn’t all about the games. The books matter most.
“It has been tough. Being a student-athlete, not a lot of people realize how tough we have got it to excel on both the floor and then in academics,” Brown said. “It is just crazy. I am really thankful for the people around me, my teammates push me all the time, my family, my coaches, the whole King community so it is great.”
There is a certain connection this quartet will always have.
“They are like my brothers,” Frazier said. “You never want to see your brothers fail so playing with them, they have got my back and I have got their back. It is pretty fun.”
King last won the Conference Carolinas title and advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2016. The Tornado lost in the finals the next year and have been eliminated in the opening round the last two seasons.
When this season began, King was picked third in the preseason poll. That provided plenty of motivation for the Tornado, who had been first the three previous seasons.
“Most definitely because we believed that last year was just a fluke and we just got the bad end of the stick last year,” Salomon said. “We knew what we were capable of. We just came out and showed it this year.”
“Nobody is perfect,” added Frazier. “We talk about it every day, we want to be champions so we have to overcome some adversity and that is what we have been doing.”
Now is the time to keep it going.
“I think we have got to just keep playing within ourselves,” Brown said. “I think we did a great job of building momentum in our team, building good camaraderie in practice and building team chemistry. We have a great group of seniors and we have great additions to our team. I feel like if we just keep going at the pace we are going at we are going to be just fine.”
That could also describe the future for each of them as well, and it has all revolved around a bouncing ball.
“Basketball has been great,” said Salomon, who is majoring in Business Management, with plans to become an entrepreneur. “I wouldn’t have traveled the places I have traveled if it wasn’t for basketball.
“Basketball will always have a near and dear spot in my heart. It got me a scholarship and it got me a chance at life so basketball will always be close to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.