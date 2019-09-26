JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Preseason polls are simply opinions.
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team certainly understands, having been selected as the favorite to win the Southern Conference championship in the upcoming season.
“That is fine. We have a lot of guys returning and there is no need to run from it,” said ETSU fifth-year head coach Steve Forbes, whose Buccaneers return the top six scorers from last year’s 24-10 squad. “That is our goal every year is to win the league so why not be picked number one, but it doesn’t really mean anything.
“It is nice for the fans to read and it is something maybe I can use in practice, but it doesn’t really have any bearing on what we are doing.”
Practice for the 2019-20 season officially began on Thursday, with the Buccaneers having dropped their final two games last year, a semifinal loss to Wofford in the SoCon tournament semifinals and a CIT opening round home game to Green Bay.
No wonder the Buccaneers aren’t concerned with the opinion of others.
“We just listen to whatever Coach tells us to do. I am not really too much worried about preseason polls. I am just trying to practice game by game,” said ETSU junior Bo Hodges, who tallied 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 22 blocked shots while missing five games last year with injuries. “We didn’t even get to go to the [SoCon] championship. That was the semifinals so we didn’t even make it to the championship so we are most definitely playing with a chip on our shoulders this year.”
While the official schedule won’t be released until next week, the Buccaneers do have targets ahead, beginning with a Nov. 1 exhibition game with Limestone, and the Nov. 6 season opener against Newberry, the first of 18 home games at Freedom Hall in the season ahead.
There are bigger fish to fry as well, including road trips to Kansas and LSU, following in a recent trend in which the Buccaneers have traveled to Kentucky, Tennessee, Xavier, Creighton, Illinois and more.
“I played at Kansas before. Unfortunately I haven’t had a lot of success in that building,” Forbes said. “I think it is the hardest place to play in the country, no offense to anybody else, but it has been the hardest venue that I have ever played in.
“It is so loud. I can remember when I was at Texas A&M they were going on a run late in the game, it was a close game and Billy Gillespie was sitting right next to me and I couldn’t hear him. The fans are really engaged. I think it is great for our program and for our players to get a chance to play in Phog Allen [Fieldhouse].”
In addition to Hodges, the Buccaneers also return guards Tray Boyd (12.2 ppg, 82 3s), David Crockett product Patrick Good (10.4 ppg, 87 3s), Daivien Williamson (9.5 ppg) and Isaiah Tisdale (8.8 ppg, 3.0 assists), along with forward Jeromy Rodriguez (11.2 ppg, 10.9 reb).
Among the newcomers is 6-foot-7 Joe Hugley, a graduate-transfer who averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds last season for Central Connecticut State.
“The family atmosphere,’ said Hugley, of what attracted him to ETSU. “Coach Forbes and all the coaching staff did a great job of making me feel at home. They have great facilities, a great culture and that is one of the big things I wanted to be a part of.”
Tennessee High product Christian Webb is a freshman walk-on for the Buccaneers, who do have injury concerns with Rodriguez having not practiced since a June surgery. Good, who had surgery in March, expects to be ready for the opening game.
ETSU also returns a pair of 7-footers in Lucas N’Guessan (6.2 pts, 3.2 reb) and Octavion Corley, who played in two games last season,
“I do think we have a lot of depth. We have talent,” Forbes said. “I think we have several potential all-league league players depending on how they play and if they stay healthy. I like where we are at right now.”
The goal ahead is the norm for the Buccaneers, who have eclipsed the 20-win mark in each of the last four seasons, last reaching the NCAA tournament in 2017.
“Our expectations are to win the SoCon and try to win some games in the [NCAA] tournament,” Hodges said. “That is everybody’s expectations.”
