CINCINNATI — Freshman KyKy Tandy scored a season-high 18 points, Naji Marshall also had 18 and Xavier snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-57 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night.
Tyrique Jones recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Musketeers (13-6, 2-4 Big East Conference).
Mac McClung led Georgetown (12-8, 2-5) with 19 points. The Gate City product was 6-for-19 from the field and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line. He also contributed three rebounds, three steals, one assist and blocked one shot.
Freshman Qudus Wahab scored nine points for the Hoyas, who have lost five of seven.
A 13-0 run helped Xavier take control in the first half as Paul Scruggs’ 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 23-8.
The Hoyas started 3-of-16 shooting and trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half. But four points from McClung during a 7-0 run helped reduce the Musketeers’s lead to 10.
Tandy’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the half put Xavier ahead 35-23. Georgetown’s 23 first-half points tied a season-low, also scoring 23 in a loss at Providence on Dec. 31.
The Musketeers are trying to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1998-99 and 1999-00 campaigns.
