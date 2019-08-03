BRISTOL, Tenn. – Few gave Tennessee High much hope for success when the Vikings started last season at eventual Class 5 state champion Knox Central.
Cole McBrayer remembers.
“After we beat them we were unsure about them,” said McBrayer, of the Bobcats, who started 0-2 and then won 13 straight to end the season. “We thought maybe they are just not that good last year, but they were good.”
All the Vikings did was provide one of those blemishes with a 19-16 victory.
Ditto for this year’s opener, as the Vikings prepare for a visit to Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 23. Once again, few believe.
“We are hoping to do what we did last year to Knox Central,” said McBrayer, the senior quarterback at Tennessee High. “That was big for us. It gave us a confidence boost going into the rest of our schedule.”
The schedule ahead is full of tests, but at least the Vikings will get a bye week after the game with the Indians. They played 10 straight weeks last season without a break. This time it is “only” nine.
“I kind of like it because last year our bye week was after we played all 10 games so it was kind of pointless,” he said. “This year we have got a good bye week.”
‘Pointless’ isn’t in the plans this for the Vikings, who appear to the have the firepower to put lots of points on the board, with an abundance of speed and experience at the skill positions.
“I think we are going to have to use our speed,” McBrayer said. “We are not as big as we were last year, but we have got more speed this year so we will try to use that to our advantage.”
Now in his second season as starting quarterback at Tennessee High, McBrayer waited his turn for two years, playing special teams, slot receiver and safety before moving behind center. .
“It was something I have been looking forward to my whole high school career,” he said. “I was ready for it.”
He did just fine, leading Tennessee High to an 8-4 record, with the Vikings winning a playoff game for the first time since 2014 before falling to David Crockett on a cold and wet night played on a slippery grass field in Jonesborough.
“He was a real key to our success last year,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “He is such a heady guy, smart guy. He is learning the offense, he has gotten bigger and stronger and faster and more experienced. Him coming back and running things on the offensive side is a big plus for us.”
Tennessee High senior tight end and defensive end Nolan Wishon certainly agrees. The 6-foot-6 East Tennessee State University commit likes what he has seen from his classmate.
Last year everybody was kind of questionable on who the quarterback was going to be and what the situation was,” Wishon said. “I think Cole did a tremendous job going out there and just showing some people what he does. He has gotten stronger, more flexible, everything.”
That has been by design.
“I have gotten a lot stronger, a little bit faster, just overall physique,” McBrayer said. “I have been working on my arm strength a lot, just reading defenses so hopefully we can be a big passing threat this year.”
Tennessee High plays the run-based Winged-T offense, and the Vikings has the speedy backs to run it this season, led by Jalen Keller, Isaiah Smith and Trevor Dowdell. When he does throw the ball, his targets include the 6-6 Wishon, along with dependable Reece Proffitt, Aidan Carter, and Lance Tudor.
“It is probably like 50/50 this year. We are throwing a little bit more than we did last year, but it is still a run heavy offense,” said McBrayer, who knows his target when in distress. “If I am ever in doubt I just throw it up to Nolan.”
The one area that Mays is most concerned with on offense is the interior line, which will have some inexperience, but McBrayer is confident in a unit that includes returnees Jordan Thompson and Ethan Moore.
“I think we will be pretty good,” said McBrayer, who also plays basketball and plans to play baseball for the first time in the spring. “We are obviously not going to be as good as last year, but we are going to be all right. We have got some good kids coming up. I trust them.”
Don’t forget about the Tennessee High defense. McBrayer, who will see time in the secondary, is excited about a unit with numerous returnees back on the field, led by linebackers Bryce Snyder and Connor Bailey.
“Our defense is stacked this year,” he said. “We are going to be solid on defense.”
McBrayer stepped right into what can be a pressure-packed position at any level and just tried to be himself on the field last season, providing the leadership that Mays was looking for.
“It was nothing different from the years before. I just knew I had to be a leader, step up and lead the team to a bunch of wins,” said McBrayer, who isn’t sure where those leadership skills came from. “I am not sure, I guess my parents. I don’t know, it is just kind of natural for me.”
Tennessee High will play its first three games on the road this season, finally arriving at The Stone Castle on Sept. 20 to face Morristown East. McBrayer can’t wait for that one, or any game at the historic field.
“The Stone Castle is unbelievable,” he said. “The atmosphere is crazy, you can’t beat it.”
McBrayer is hoping the same can be said for the Vikings, as the season fast approaches in less than three weeks.
His goals are set.
“Hopefully to go just as far, if not farther than last year,” he said. “I think we can go farther than last year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543