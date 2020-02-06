NORTON, Va. – All roads, wet or dry, will lead to Wise County Central tonight as Gate City travels to face the Warriors in a Mountain 7 showdown.
It also happens to be senior night for Isaiah McAmis.
“A big one, senior night,” McAmis said. “We just have to come out and just do our stuff, play hard, play to win.”
Wise County Central (15-5, 8-2) is coming off a hard-fought 76-69 win on Tuesday against Union, setting up its showdown with the Blue Devils (14-5, 10-0), who defeated the Warriors 69-59 last month.
That marked the Warriors’ 100th win in program history. Starting the next hundred will be a challenge against the Blue Devils, who have never lost a Mountain 7 District game.
“We are going to try to just play, play to win, all the good stuff,” McAmis said. “Just play hard, play to win and let the chips fall where they will.”
McAmis has made a smooth return from missing all of last season with an injury to his left knee. He is averaging 24 points a game – 28 in Mountain 7 games – along with 3.4 assists per game and has two dunks in his last three games against Lee and Union.
“It is great. The Lee High game I dunked on it,” said McAmis, of his knee. “It was the first time I had dunked it jumping off the floor and jumping off my bad knee, and then I got one again tonight. It was more momentum than adrenaline, but it is good. It doesn’t bother me. It is kind of full go, everything is fine.”
So is his shot. McAmis can be instant offense on the floor, as he was against Union, scoring
17 of his 35 points in the first quarter. That included an NBA range 3-pointer to start his night.
“It was a deep one. It is one of those if you miss it, it is ‘ah, that was not a great shot,’ but you hit it you are like all right,” he said. “That is the thing with a shooter, you have got to shoot it. You live with it.”
Much like Gate City’s Bradley Dean, who offers a similar offensive arsenal, his range is pretty much unlimited and he isn’t afraid to fire away.
“I try to get me one, not force anything, but if I have got one (3-pointer) early I will try to get one,” he said. “I will try to find a rhythm, if I don’t hit it, I will pick my spots.”
McAmis forms a potent duo with classmate Elijah Hayes, who is contributing 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists, along with 18 dunks for the Warriors. He had 10 of his 16 points against Union in the second half.
“We are best friends, we enjoy it,” said McAmis, whose Warriors are also getting six points and five boards a contest from Jordan Bishop. “We are just trying to enjoy this last little bit together.”
That duo proved lethal for the Warriors against Union, who pulled within two points in the second quarter and three in the final seconds before falling short.
“(Isaiah) hit some tough shots there early. We knew he was going to shoot a bunch, shoot a bunch of tough shots,” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “We wanted him to be a volume shooter. Elijah is just tough inside, he gets the ball inside and he just rises above us. He is a tough guard, especially going inside.”
McAmis certainly earns his points. He can connect from long range, but will also put the ball on the floor, drive to the basket and convert at the free throw line when fouled. He also takes a beating, often having to pick himself up off the floor.
“I guess it comes with it,” he said, with a smile. “I just take it how it goes.”
In the first meeting at Gate City, the Warriors led 40-30 with 4:20 left in the third quarter before the Blue Devils took control, led by Dean, who finished with 41 points. McAmis had 25 points for the Warriors, while Hayes added 20.
Wise Central, which is allowing around 50 points a game this season, will face more than just Dean in this one. Jon Compton and Andrew Hensley have reached double figures in recent games, while David George has been a force on the boards.
Get there early tonight. The Devil’s Den was packed to the rafters, and this one will be as well.
“We don’t have any pressure on us. I hear they have some kind of streak going on. I don’t even know what the game streak is, but we don’t have no pressure on us coming in here on Friday,” said Wise Central head coach T.J. McAmis and Isaiah’s father after securing the win over Union. “We can enjoy the atmosphere and it is going to be an atmosphere. I am hoping it is sold out.
“We are excited, Gate City has been the bar and we want to try to beat them. It should be fun. We don’t have any pressure on us, we don’t have the 80-game streak or something like that.”
There isn’t anything unusual about playing in front of packed gyms in the Mountain 7. That seems to be nightly occurrence, and that’s the way Isaiah McAmis likes it.
“We enjoy it. It is something of a high school experience that is hard to get anywhere else,” Isaiah said. “We are lucky to be in the area we are where high schools sports is a big thing.
“I enjoy it. I know all the guys on the floor enjoy the stands full, it brings out the best in everybody.”
McAmis will have a future on a college hardwood, but unlike Hayes, who will play at Roanoke College, he is still trying to figure out where.
“I plan to go play,” he said. “I have no clue where yet, I don’t know, but I do plan on going to play.”
College can wait. McAmis and the Warriors have bigger goals in mind right now, with Gate City up next and the postseason less than two weeks away.
“The goal right now is just to keep playing,” he said, “finish out the senior year and finish well.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
