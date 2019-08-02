BRISTOL, Va. – Chase Murray connected for a three-run homer in the second inning on Thursday night for the Bristol Pirates.
In the end, however, the smash will not show up on his stat line.
That’s because Bristol’s Appalachian League game with the Greeneville Reds was rained out in the fifth inning and will likely not be made up since the two teams aren’t scheduled to play against each other the remainder of the season.
The Pirates led 8-2 with one out in the top of the fifth inning – two outs shy of being an official game – when play was halted, yet it will go down as a cancellation and the statistics accrued will be erased.
That includes the homer for Murray, which would’ve been the first in the professional career of the ex-Georgia Tech star.
“Now, it’s like it never happened,” Murray said. “You just have to turn the page, I guess.”
Home-plate umpire Trevor Matthews waved the players off the field after spotting a nearby bolt of lightning at 8:03 p.m.
The players from both teams mulled around the dugout, while Matthews and fellow ump Lane Culipher called for the tarp to be pulled. The minutes of inactivity wasted before the rain got serious irked a lot of people, as did the fact that lightning had flashed and thunder had rumbled prior to the stoppage.
“Bad judgment, man,” said Bristol Pirates manager Kieran Mattison. “You can’t call a game like that when you know the amount of rain is coming. It was not like the lightning did anything different than it did the previous couple of innings. You have to have a better feel for it. That inexperience is going to cost guys stats and cost us the game. It’s just ridiculous, man.”
The rain came down heavy once the tarp was pulled, leaving standing water down both the left-field and right-field lines meaning there was no chance play could be resumed.
Right-handed pitcher Santiago Florez was two outs away from qualifying for his first win of the season, while Jesus Valdez was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
“In this league more than likely we aren’t going to be able to make up this game, so it’s like a lost day,” Mattison said. “Guys put up stats to help their careers, you know, and all the hard work is for nothing.”
Bristol (19-21) trails Johnson City (23-18) and Elizabethton (21-20) in the Appy League’s West Division and the Pirates are very much in the playoff hunt. Thursday’s cancellation could throw a wrench in the pennant race as well.
“You come in a half-game out, what do you do?” Mattison said. “You go off 10 minutes of a guy’s bad judgment? C’mon man, there’s more to the game than everybody working their butt off to come down to a bad call like that.”
Murray summed up the mood in Bristol’s clubhouse.
“It’s really disappointing,” Murray said.
The BriBucs begin a crucial three-game series at Elizabethton today, followed by three more games in Danville.
