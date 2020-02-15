MAX MEADOWS, Va. – It’s obvious at first sight that George Wythe’s girls pride themselves on their defense. They also pride themselves on not shooting somewhere south of 20 percent from the floor.
Unlike their last meeting with Galax, the Maroons achieved both standards Friday as Wythe knocked off the Maroon Tide 51-37 at Fort Chiswell High in a playoff for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mountain Empire District tournament.
The teams split their regular season meetings, the most recent a nine-point Galax win two weeks ago in which the Maroons struggled greatly from the floor.
“I told the girls that the key tonight was playing defense,” GW coach Doug Campbell said. “If we’re not hitting shots we still need to play good defense. The old saying goes that you should never have an off night on the defensive end.”
After allowing Galax (14-7) the first five points of the game, the Maroons (19-4) took the lead for good with a 9-0 run of their own. George Wythe canned four 3-pointers in the first period – two by Meleah Kirtner – and a Hailey Patel trey ended the half with the Maroons leading 26-19.
GW opened the second half in a funky defense geared to neutralize Galax’s length and force the Tide to score from outside. Galax obliged and closed to within 26-25 on 3-pointers from Kendall Sturgill and Saige Leonard.
“We cut it to [one] and I thought we were going to make a run,” Galax coach Glenn Burnett said. “But to be honest we were a little dead-legged right there. We were a little tired. We called some timeouts to try and save ourselves but we just didn’t have the motor at the end of the game.”
George Wythe scrapped the impromptu defense and responded with a 16-4 run into the fourth quarter, leading 42-29 on a Drea Betts drive with 5:50 left.
“That’s what we strive for,” Campbell said of the Betts drive. “Get in the paint and either get a good look or kick out for a 3. All our girls played hard tonight.”
Patel and Betts led three Maroons in double figures with 12 points each, with Patel’s total coming on four 3-pointers. Paeton Phillippi scored 11. George Wythe held Galax’s top two scorers – Shea Foxx and Kyraha Parnell – to a combined six points. Leonard led the Tide with 13.
“Foxx is a great player,” Campbell said. “We’ve had to deal with her for four years. She’s just a lot on the block, she’s had all these accolades and she’s deserved it. You walk on the court and she’s the one you make sure you watch.”
