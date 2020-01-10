CHILHOWIE, Va. – A sore foot kept Dorrien McMillian on the sidelines Thursday night for the George Wythe Maroons.
Who stepped up and picked up the slack in his absence?
The guy who happens to look just like him.
Dayson McMillian delivered 21 points in his twin brother’s stead as GW pulled away in the second half for a 60-38 non-district boys basketball win over the Chilhowie Warriors.
McMillian had nine points in the decisive third quarter for George Wythe (9-1) and showcased a versatile skill set. He drained three 3-pointers, finished at the rim when he took it to the hoop and made several nice passes to open teammates that resulted in buckets.
“He’s a very good player and he’s capable of doing great things,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford. “We’ve got a lot of guys that contribute to our success right now and Dayson’s definitely one of them. I’m really proud of this team.”
The Maroons actually fell behind 14-5 to start.
“We always do that,” McMillian said. “We always play bad the first half, but turn it up in the second half. If we do that against a really good team, we’re going to lose. We’ve just got to pick it up.”
George Wythe regained a 29-27 advantage by halftime and then dominated the final two quarters.
“We changed our rotation defensively a little bit in the second half, which helped us,” Dunford said. “Chilhowie did a good job of going around us in the first half, but we did a better job of keeping them in front of us in the second half.”
The contest was nearly a carbon copy of George Wythe’s 75-43 win over Chilhowie on Dec. 23 in Wytheville. In that game, GW led just 35-32 at halftime, before limiting Chilhowie to 11 points over the game’s final 16 minutes.
The Warriors finished with only 11 second-half points on Thursday as well and lost senior standout Ray Berry to an ankle injury.
“I told Coach Dunford when we went through the handshake like that I wished the game was only two quarters,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “The third-quarter scoring slump that we’ve been getting in hurt us. We played excellent defense and executed the gameplan almost to perfection and we rebounded very well out of our zone.”
Lucas Doss led Chilhowie (7-7) with 11 points, but no other player on the squad scored in double digits.
“George Wythe has the best defense that we’ll play all year in the regular season,” Snodgrass said.
Peyton Coe had 13 points for GW, 12 of which came in the second half.
“We focused a lot on Coe and left McMillian with some shots,” Snodgrass said. “He made us pay for it.”
George Wythe hosts Mountain Empire District rival Galax tonight, while a showdown with Auburn looms on Tuesday. Auburn beat GW in the finals of last year’s Region 1C tournament.
The Maroons will be full strength for district play, but Dayson McMillian – who is two minutes younger than Dorrien – enjoyed his turn in the spotlight on Thursday.
“We’ll get Dorrien back soon,” Dayson said. “Without him, we just had to keep going.”
GIRLS
Chilhowie 51, Castlewood 4
The Chilhowie Warriors closed the game on a 44-0 run to cap a non-district win.
Katie Barr (19 points) and Kayla Roland (12 points) were the top scorers for Chilhowie.
Sylvia Grey and Bri Phillips made first-quarter shots for Castlewood, but the Blue Devils failed to score over the game’s final 24 minutes.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
