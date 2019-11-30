GALAX, Va. - Galax left no doubt who the best team in Region 1C this season, following up a rout of George Wythe earlier this season with a 52-6 beatdown of the Maroons in the Region 1C championship game on Saturday.

Galax will visit Patrick Henry next Saturday at Emory & Henry College in the Region 1C semifinals at Emory & Henry College. 

George Wythe finished the season with a 9-3 record. 

