COEBURN, Va. – It was a cool Wednesday for Macy Osborne.
At 7 a.m., Osborne and her friends were cheered during a ceremonial parade through downtown Marion.
After a police escort to Interstate 81, Osborne joined her teammates from Marion Little League for the first state championship game in program history.
"It was just an amazing day," Osborne said. "This was a great opportunity to show people what we can do and we’re very thankful for all the support."
For Marion, the only down note of this made-for-Disney story was the final score as traditional power McLean took a 5-0 victory in the Major League Softball Division clash for ages 9-12.
Under a persistent rain, McLean allowed just two hits while playing flawless defense to earn it fifth state title in the last nine years. The McLean program is based in populous Northern Virginia and is home to many government officials and employees.
"If we compared this game to high school, it would be like Marion playing against a Class 6 school," Marion coach Bridget Preston said. "They had five teams to draw from in their league while we only had two, but we couldn’t be more any more proud of our girls."
McLean posted a comfortable win over Marion early in the tournament, but Wednesday’s rematch developed into a pitcher’s battle between Marion’s Taylor Preston and Reese Mamajek of McLean.
Preston allowed just five hits and recorded six strikeouts. Mamajek crafted a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks on just 62 pitches.
"(Mamajek) is fantastic, but I don’t know why weren’t able to hit her," coach Preston said.
Few teams in the tournament had an answer for the mesmerizing changeup of Mamajek.
"Reese has reasonable speed on her fastball, but that changeup is what sets her up for success," McLean manager Gerry Megas said.
McLean is gold standard for Little League softball in Virginia. The league won the 2005 Little League World Series title in 2005 and has record two runnerup finishes in the World Series.
According to Megas, McLean has won over 10 state titles at the Major League level and benefits from an extensive travel league program that coordinates with the league’s Little League’s teams.
McLean played error-free defense Wednesday while Mamajek kept Marion batters off-stride. Mamajek received numerical commands for each pitch, then consulted a chart taped to her wrist
"We have a great training program for pitchers," Megas said. "The strike-to-ball ratio for Reese is off the charts and she hits all the spots."
Instead of the traffic-choked Capital Beltway surrounding Washington, D.C., McLean’s backdrop this week was the steady stream of coal trucks passing by the Coeburn Little League facility.
"This was a tremendous experience to see another area of Virginia," Megas said. "Everyone we met was very kind."
Following the seven-hour trek home, McLean faces a 13-hour journey to Warner Robins, Georgia, for next week’s southeast regionals.
From last Thursday to Wednesday, Marion made of total seven trips to Coeburn in its first Major League state tournament.
"I think we were on the road for a total of 18 hours and it was great to see how many people got behind this team," Coach Preston said. "We’re humbled and thankful to have this opportunity."
While Taylor Preston kept the McLean offense in check, Marion was unable to craft a rally on offense.
Marion’s Aubree Whitt lined a single up the middle and stole second base in the second inning while Kursten Thomas led off the fifth inning with a single. Thomas advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Madi Preston and aggressive baserunning before being stranded.
"We had some chances, but we just didn’t execute as well as we had been doing," Coach Preston said. "We’ve seen McLean and other good teams now at this level, so we will know if we face them again."
Defense was the strongpoint for Marion, with Thomas handling four putouts at third base and catcher Ella Moss throwing out a runner at second base. The defensive play of the day came in the top of sixth inning when Marion shortstop Madi Preston managed to throw out a runner at first base despite a ground ball bouncing off her throat.
"We were all proud to reach this point and we wanted to do our best as a team," said Madi Preston, who plans to resume her softball fun run next month with Marion’s travel program.
For the 11-year-old Osborne, Wednesday’s whirlwind in the spotlight offered big doses of pride and motivation.
"We all came together and worked hard to get her with the support of our fans," Osborne said. "I’d say we were a little nervous today, but we did our best and we’re hoping to do this again."
