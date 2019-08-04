ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Jose Maldonado was not only masterful on the mound Sunday, he also possessed the power of persuasion.
Maldonado pitched five strong innings in leading the Bristol Pirates to a 4-1 Appalachian League victory over the Elizabethton Twins at Joe O’Brien Field.
The pivotal moment for the 20-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic came after he served up a single to Max Smith of the Twins with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
That prompted Bristol manager Kieran Mattison to stroll to the mound and the skipper had the intention of removing Maldonado and replacing him with reliever Yordi Rosario.
Maldonado had a better idea and pleaded his case.
“I went out and tried to get the ball from him, because he was nearing his pitch-count limit,” Mattison said. “He talked me into letting him get two more outs and it was a growth moment for him. And we need moments like that to build confidence in these players.”
Maldonado backed up his bold proclamation by getting Seth Gray and Matt Wallner – the most powerful hitters in Elizabethton’s lineup – on groundouts to escape the fifth inning.
The Appy League’s co-leader in losses, Maldonado (3-5) allowed just one run on five hits. He walked three, struck out four and lowered his ERA from 6.66 to 5.87.
“He needed it, man,” Mattison said. “He was all smiles walking off the field.”
Bristol’s entire squad had reason to grin in what was a pivotal bounceback win.
The Pirates (20-23) had suffered a 9-6 setback to the Twins on Saturday night, coughing up a 6-1 seventh-inning lead and losing on a walk-off grand slam.
“That one stung last night, but the guys showed who they are and these guys have high character,” Mattison said. “They don’t ever give up or feel sorry for themselves. They continue to turn the page and compete.”
Sunday’s performance was impressive for Bristol in that the pitching was on point, the defense played flawlessly and the hitting was timely.
Chase Murray had two RBIs, while Aaron Shackelford and Jesus Valdez collected two hits apiece.
“We were just trying to not beat ourselves,” Murray said. “No more free bases, no more errors on defense and trying to focus on that and just keep the bats going the way they were. We had some opportunities and came through.”
Rosario kept Elizabethton off the board in the sixth inning, while Alex Roth closed things out by striking out four in three scoreless innings to notch the save.
A former standout at NCAA Division II Western Oregon University, Roth has a 0.68 ERA and opponents are hitting just .152 against him.
“The key really has been not putting myself in bad situations,” Roth said. “Every time I attack the hitter and go after them, good things are happening after that. If I just keep the pressure on them and off myself, it’s worked out well.”
Roth was able to preserve the win for Maldonado too.
“We’re all pulling for Jose,” Roth said. “He’s a great guy and we have faith in him.”
Bristol trails Johnson City (25-19) and Elizabethton (23-21) in the Appy League’s West Division standings and is slightly ahead of fourth-place Kingsport (20-24) with 24 games remaining.
The BriBucs will own a tiebreaker against Elizabethton if the two teams happened to finish with the same record and a playoff spot was at stake. Bristol went 5-4 against the Twins this summer.
Maldonado, Roth and the rest of the Pirates certainly switched the vibe on the team bus from despondent to delightful in the span of 24 hours.
“We’re all going to be in a better mood moving forward,” Roth said.
NOTES: Ryan Shreve pitched two innings of relief for Elizabethton. He was a college teammate and roommate of Bristol pitcher Samson Abernathy’s at the University of Pacific. … The Twins were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. … A crowd of 571 was in attendance. … Bristol begins a three-game series at Danville (18-27) today with a 6:30 p.m. contest. It will be the first meeting between the BriBucs and Braves this season.
