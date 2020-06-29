Justin Grimm is going camping with the Brewers as he tries to take up residence this summer in Milwaukee.
The Virginia High graduate was among the 45 guys included in Milwaukee’s initial player pool released Monday as the Brewers report for summer camp (as it is known these days) later this week in preparation for the season-opener at the end of July.
A veteran right-handed pitcher, Grimm was superb in spring training before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut things down on March 12. He had a 1.50 ERA in six relief outings, allowing one hit, striking out nine and walking four over the course of six innings of work.
Grimm spent time in the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds organizations last year, but did not pitch in the majors during the 2019 season. He is 20-23 with four saves and a 4.98 ERA in the majors, having suited up for the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners from 2012-18.
Left-handed pitchers Daniel Norris (Detroit Tigers) and Brett Martin (Texas Rangers) are in the player pools for their respective squads as well.
An ex-Science Hill High School standout, Norris is 15-30 with a 4.54 ERA over the course of his first six MLB seasons, while Martin made his big-league debut last season for the Rangers after previously starring at Morristown East High School and Walters State Community College.
Former Science Hill High School slugger Will Craig has been announced as a member of the taxi squad for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The fifth-year pro blasted 21 home runs for Pittsburgh’s Class AAA affiliate last season.
Taxi squads and rosters were still being finalized and tweaked on Monday.
Emily C. Waldon of The Athletic reported over the weekend that Landon Knack would be included on the taxi squad of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The pitcher who played at Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University was a second-round draft choice of the club earlier this month.
Knack signed with the Dodgers on Monday, receiving a $715,000 signing bonus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.