Mac McClung has narrowed the choices for his next college basketball destination.
Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, Southern California, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest made the cut as McClung’s magnificent seven.
The former Gate City High School star announced last week that he had withdrawn from the NBA Draft and was transferring from Georgetown University, where he played the previous two seasons.
