mcclung

Gate City's Mac McClung.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

Mac McClung has narrowed the choices for his next college basketball destination.

Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, Southern California, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest made the cut as McClung’s magnificent seven.

The former Gate City High School star announced last week that he had withdrawn from the NBA Draft and was transferring from Georgetown University, where he played the previous two seasons.

Check back later for more on this story. 

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments