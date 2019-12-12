Will Carter was doing some work on his family’s farm in Johnson City, Tennessee, when he found out he was now a member of the Chicago White Sox farm system.
The former Science Hill High School standout was selected by Chicago in the Triple-A phase of the Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft on Thursday afternoon.
Having spent the first five seasons of his professional career as a New York Yankees minor leaguer, the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was a bit stunned when informed that a move had been made as MLB’s Winter Meetings concluded in San Diego.
“I actually was feeding some cattle when it was going on,” Carter said. “I saw that my agent, Rex Gary, had called me and left a voicemail. I called him right back and that’s how I found out. It really caught me by surprise and there was kind of a mix of positive emotions.
“I’ve built some good relationships with the players and staff in the Yankees organization, so knowing I will not be returning is a little different. But I’m blessed and really excited to get to spring training and meet my new teammates and the staff of the White Sox organization.”
Selected by the Yankees in the 14th round of the MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Alabama in 2015, Carter compiled a 9-15 record with two saves and a 4.61 ERA in 95 regular-season appearances – 40 of which were starts – over the course of the previous five seasons.
He split the summer of 2019 between the Class AA Trenton Thunder and Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
“I learned a lot throughout the season and gained more of a feel for my pitches,” Carter said. “I also gained some good experience making it up to Triple-A for the first time. I’m looking forward to putting together everything that I’ve been working on this offseason and making a push to make it up to the White Sox.”
Carter will more than likely be assigned to the Charlotte Knights of the International League.
“I love Charlotte,” Carter said. “It’s a great city, beautiful stadium and great fanbase there. I got an opportunity to pitch there last year, so if that’s where they decide to send me, that’ll be really cool. Also, it’s a little bit closer to home, so the family would probably enjoy that a lot.”
A sinkerballer who has allowed just 13 home runs in 290 2/3 career innings of work, Carter keeps the ball down and teams can always use a guy like that. His path to the game’s highest level will also not be as crowded with the White Sox, compared to the fleet of veterans the free-spending Yankees always tend to bring in.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” Carter said. “I believe it will be a good step for my career. I’m going to continue to work hard and do everything that I can to make it up to the big club.”
If that happens, he’d join his former Science Hill teammate, Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers, in the majors.
Infielder Will Craig (Pittsburgh Pirates) and relief pitcher Reed Hayes (Baltimore Orioles) join Carter as ex-Hilltoppers currently in the minor leagues.
“Will Carter is one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been around and he’s very focused,” said Ryan Edwards, who coached Carter at Science Hill. “I’m excited for him and hopefully, that door will open for him to get to the major leagues. I know that’s his dream and his goal. He’s got the stuff to get there and the White Sox must know that or they wouldn’t have taken him.”
Carter is ready to get to work – and not just with the duties of feeding cattle.
“I’ve really gotten after it this offseason from a throwing standpoint,” Carter said. “I’ve been working a lot on my command and secondary pitches. I’m chomping at the bit to start competing again. I always get anxious to get started back up around this time, but now being with a new organization, I guess it is a little different feeling. I’m pumped for what’s to come in the upcoming season.
“I want to thank the Yankees organization for giving me a chance. It was a great organization and I learned a lot throughout my time with them. I built a lot of great relationships and memories I won’t forget. I’m really excited for this new opportunity with the White Sox and I want to thank them for picking me up. I will continue to give everything in me to the game.”
Infielder Jerrick Suiter and pitcher Adam Oller – who both once played for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates – were also chosen in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Suiter wound up with the Chicago Cubs, while Oller landed with the New York Mets.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.