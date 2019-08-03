Justin Grimm’s new team has proven to be a good fit for the ex-Virginia High star.
Grimm is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in six outings for the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincinnati acquired Grimm in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization on July 17 and the 30-year-old right-hander has pitched well since arriving in the International League.
Overall, Grimm’s allowed just four hits in 10 innings of work, while walking five and striking out 11 as he bids to make a return to the big leagues.
“Things are off to a great start here in Louisville,” Grimm said. “The first outing was shaky and got a little out of groove but it was the first one with the new team and I’m always going out there trying to do more than I need to that first showing. I think the key is having a plan of execution with my pitches. When I came over to the Reds, [pitching coach] Caleb Cotham immediately reached out to me, gave me a plan and made it very simple for me. I’m just executing that plan and having fun with it.”
He spun two perfect innings on Thursday to notch a win over the Columbus Clippers.
“I think my outing [against Columbus] was the best as far as execution of what I was trying to do,” Grimm said. “It wasn’t sexy with four or five punchouts in a couple innings work but I executed and I got some weak contact outs by sticking to my plan.”
Former Tunstall High School and Virginia Tech standout Joe Mantiply is also a reliever for Louisville. Tunstall and Virginia High were once Region IV rivals and both powerhouse programs have multiple state titles.
Grimm graduated from VHS in 2007, while Mantiply’s final season at Tunstall was in 2009.
“I have caught up with Mantiply,” Grimm said. “We immediately started talking about those Tunstall and Virginia High matchups. He remembered [former VHS pitcher] Doodle Hicks and [ex-Tunstall ace] Will Inman. He didn’t realize I was the one who came into pitch [as a freshman] after Doodle took that ball off the knee in [a 2004] playoff game.”
Chase the Ace
Chase Cunningham is still proving to be reliable for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.
The Tennessee High graduate is 7-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) and pitched six solid innings on July 30 to get a victory over Joliet.
Hayes hums along
Reed Hayes (Science Hill) continued his stellar 2019 season by pitching two scoreless innings and notching a save for the High-A Frederick Keys on July 31.
The right-hander is 2-0 with four saves and a 0.70 ERA in 15 appearances split between three different teams in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system.
Masterful Micah
The only thing missing for Micah Kaczor on Friday night was a win.
The ex-East Tennessee State University ace pitcher allowed just one run over six innings in his second start for the Boise Hawks of the independent Northwest League.
He walked one, struck out four and was actually pinned with the loss as Boise, a Colorado Rockies farm team, suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Eugene Emeralds.
Kaczor is 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in two starts for Boise. He began the season with the River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League.
Will Craig’s Walk-Off
Will Craig (Science Hill) of the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped on Friday by going 0-for-4.
Included in that streak for the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect was a walk-off home run on July 30 against the Columbus Clippers.
The blast off Cam Hill to start the ninth inning was the first walk-off homer of Craig’s four-year pro career and the first for an Indianapolis player since Alen Hanson did so on Aug. 15, 2016.
Craig was hitting .249 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs entering Saturday. He has reached the 20-homer mark for the second straight season.
Illig’s return
Chase Illig was back on a baseball field in Morgantown, West Virginia, on July 31 and it was a hit.
The former Tazewell High School and West Virginia University slugger went 1-for-4 for the short-season advanced Staten Island Yankees in their 3-1 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears.
Monongalia County Ballpark where the Black Bears play is also where Illig called home in college.
Illig singled in the top of the ninth inning, but was thrown out at second base trying to stretch the hit into a double. Making the throw from right field for the Black Bears was Brendt Citta, who began the season with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates.
Selected in the 29th round of June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the New York Yankees, Illig is batting .262 between the Gulf Coast League Yankees East and Staten Island.
Carter’s shuffle
Right-handed pitcher Will Carter (Science Hill) has spent some time this summer shuffling between the Class AA Trenton Thunder and Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the New York Yankees farm system.
July 6: He was promoted from Trenton to Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
July 26: Carter was sent back to Trenton.
July 28: Carter returned to the Class AAA level.
He pitched two scoreless innings on July 31 for the RailRiders and is 2-1 with two saves and a 3.79 ERA combined for the two teams.
Stratton Survives
Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) walked six and uncorked two wild pitches on July 28 in an outing for the Bradenton Marauders, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but somehow yielded just one.
The final line read like this for Stratton: 1 2/3 innings pitched, zero hits, one run, six walks, zero strikeouts.
The right-hander was helped by a 5-4-3 double play and is 5-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 26 appearances this season for the Florida State League club.
Martin pinned with loss
Texas Rangers rookie Brett Martin was tagged with the loss on July 30 in a setback to the Seattle Mariners after yielding two runs on three hits in two innings of relief.
The Morristown East High School graduate is 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA in 33 appearances out of the bullpen in his first big-league season.
Today in History
>>> Abingdon, Virginia, native Gail Harris went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for the New York Giants in their 7-6, 14-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on August 4, 1957 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Harris hammered a solo homer off Joe Nuxhall in the fifth inning.
Jim Constable of Jonesborough, Tennessee, pitched in relief for the Giants that day and faced one batter, allowing a RBI single to George Crowe.
>>> San Diego’s Ed Whitson (Unicoi County) allowed two runs over seven innings to pick up the win for the Padres in their 7-3 triumph over the Cincinnati Reds on August 4, 1990.
>>> Billy Wagner (Tazewell) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch the save for the Houston Astros in their 5-4 win over the Montreal Expos at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2002.
