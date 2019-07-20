The men from Morristown, Tennessee, playing professional baseball have been pitching profoundly this season.
Will Gardner entered Saturday with a 3-0 record, three saves and a 0.92 ERA in 18 relief outings for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He attended Morristown West High School.
Andrew Lee is 2-5 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 games (11 starts) split between the High-A Potomac Nationals and Class AA Harrisburg Senators in the Washington Nationals farm system. The Morristown West graduate was a Carolina League All-Star and was promoted to Harrisburg on July 1.
Brett Martin is 1-1 with a 5.03 ERA in 28 appearances out of the bullpen for the Texas Rangers. The ex-Morristown East High School standout made his MLB debut on April 19 and collected his first big-league victory against the Cincinnati Reds on June 14.
“I keep in contact with both of those guys,” Gardner said. “Brett is living the dream that all players want to achieve. I’ve followed in Andrew’s footsteps as much as I could since I was a freshman in high school. He is one of my heroes that I’ve always looked up to. He’s had trials [and injuries] that he’s gone through and it’s awesome to see him excelling right now.”
Gardner made his professional debut last summer for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates.
“Bristol really helped me get my feet wet in an environment that I could succeed in,” Gardner said. “[Pitching coach] Joey [Seaver] was extremely helpful while I was in Bristol helping my mental awareness for the game and just seeing his passion for the game. It also really helped having [manager Miguel Perez] as a manager last year because I know his coaching style and how handles the pitching staff.”
Perez is now the manager of Greensboro, which had a 59-38 record as of Friday. Ex-Bristol Pirates Colin Selby (Randolph-Macon College) and Alex Manasa have also pitched well for the Grasshoppers, but Gardner has been the most impressive of them all.
“I think that taking every day as a gift and really just appreciating my opportunity to play pro ball is half the battle,” Gardner said. “I would also say that just understanding who I am as a pitcher has been extremely helpful.”
Grimm joins Louisville
Justin Grimm made his first appearance on Friday night for the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, to mixed results.
Grimm took over on the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a game with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Virginia High graduate surrendered a grand slam to Zack Zehner on a 1-1 pitch.
Grimm’s final line: 1 1/3 innings pitched, one hit, two runs, two walks, three strikeouts, four wild pitches.
The 30-year-old Grimm was acquired by the Reds on Wednesday in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
Stratton’s Status
Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) pitched two scoreless innings for the Bradenton Marauders in their Florida State League loss to Tampa on Friday.
Stratton is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 24 games (three starts) for the High-A farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Heroics for Hayes
Reed Hayes (Science Hill) struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to polish off a win for Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday.
The right-handed pitcher is 1-0 with three saves and a 0.44 ERA in the Baltimore Orioles farm system and nine of his 11 outings have came with Delmarva.
Illig Update
Former Tazewell High School slugger Chase Illig is hitting .250 with one home run and six RBIs in 13 games for the Gulf Coast League Yankees East, a rookie-league affiliate of the New York Yankees.
Today in History
> Tillie Walker (Telford, Tennessee) of the Philadelphia Athletics went 3-for-6 and doubled three times off future Hall of Famer Red Faber of the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1921.
Philadelphia lost by a 2-1 count in 14 innings.
> Wythe County, Virginia, native Jim Archer pitched a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts on July 21, 1961 for the Kansas City A’s in a 3-2 triumph over the Detroit Tigers.
> Ed Whitson (Unicoi County) notched the win for the San Diego Padres on July 21, 1987 in their 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Whitson’s final line: 6 2/3 I.P., seven hits, three runs, one walk, seven strikeouts.