Chase Illig was lounging around his hotel room on Wednesday in Florida when he received a phone call from Dan Fiorito, his manager with the Gulf Coast League Yankees East.
The skipper had an urgent message: You’re getting promoted to the Staten Island Yankees.
“He gave me a call around 1 p.m. saying that I need to have all my stuff packed and ready within the hour because the van was picking me up to take me to the airport at 2 p.m.,” Illig said. “It was awesome news to get. I had to put my dad [Glenn] on speaker phone when I called him to tell him the news, because I had to make sure I had everything packed and didn’t forget anything.”
Illig was in the lineup for Staten Island of the short-season advanced New York-Penn League on Friday, starting at catcher and batting fifth in the second game of a doubleheader against Lowell.
The former Tazewell High School standout went 1-for-2 with a double, walked twice and scored a run.
“I had a little bit of nerves rolling pregame and in the first inning of the game for sure,” Illig said. “As the game went on it went back to business as usual though. It was a really fun experience.”
Illig could already tell a difference in the pitching he faced on Friday compared to that in the Gulf Coast League.
“The biggest difference I’ve seen so far is that pitchers have a better feel for their offspeed pitches, so they throw them in hitter’s counts when you would normally get fastballs in lower levels like the GCL,” Illig said. “So, as a hitter you have to really be selective and control the zone a lot more.”
Friday’s game was played at Staten Island’s Richmond County Bank Ballpark, which provides breathtaking views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline.
It was just another neat moment in a summer full of them for Illig, who missed the 2019 season at West Virginia University with a foot injury, but was still selected in the 29th round of the MLB Amateur Draft and has made the most of the opportunity.
He hit .250 in 14 games in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League before his promotion.
“So far I have had an absolute blast playing professional baseball. It’s a dream come true,” Illig said. “It still doesn’t sink in a lot of the time that I’m getting paid to play a game I fell in love with as a little kid in the backyard. I definitely thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to get up every day and chase a lifelong dream. It’s still surreal to me.”
It only gets better for Illig.
Staten Island plays a three-game road series against the West Virginia Black Bears on July 30-Aug 1. The Black Bears play their home games at West Virginia University’s Monongalia County Ballpark.
“Getting to play three games back in Morgantown is going to be awesome,” Illig said. “I’m looking forward to seeing some family and friends that I haven’t seen in a month or two. It’ll be cool to play back where I played the past three years at.”
Hayes on the move
Right-handed pitcher Reed Hayes is on the move again.
The Baltimore Orioles promoted the ex-Science Hill High School star from the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds to the High-A Frederick Keys on July 24.
This is the second stint with Frederick for Hayes, who twirled a scoreless inning for the team on Thursday against Myrtle Beach.
Hayes is 2-0 with three saves and a sublime 0.76 ERA in 14 outings for three different clubs in Baltimore’s minor league system.
Stratton’s Status
Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) pitched two scoreless innings for the High-A Bradenton Marauders on July 23 in a Florida State League game against Clearwater.
Stratton took over for ex-Bristol Pirates pitcher Ike Schlabach and registered three strikeouts. The right-hander is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 25 games (three starts) this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate.
Rockies sign ex-ETSU ace
Ex-East Tennessee State University ace pitcher Micah Kaczor was inked by the Colorado Rockies organization on Wednesday and assigned to the Boise Hawks of the short-season advanced Northwest League.
Kaczor had pitched to the tune of a 2-1 record and 1.45 ERA for the River City Rascals and was named the independent Frontier League’s pitcher of the week before hooking on with the Rockies.
Grimm gets work
Justin Grimm (Virginia High) pitched two scoreless innings for the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA farm team of the Cincinnati Reds, on July 23.
Grimm struck out four against the Gwinnett Stripers in his second outing for Louisville. The right-hander was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization to the Cincinnati Reds on July 17.
Grimm got the win for Louisville on Saturday night, allowing one run on 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Will Carter demoted
After a 20-day, five-outing stint with the Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, pitcher Will Carter is back at the Class AA level.
The New York Yankees returned the former Science Hill High School star to the Trenton Thunder on Friday after he went 1-0 with a 6.10 ERA for the RailRiders.
Carter has a 1-1 record, two saves and a 3.43 ERA with Trenton.
Archer released
Right-handed pitcher Tristan Archer’s stint with the Cincinnati Reds organization was brief.
The Sullivan South High School graduate was released on July 23 after compiling a 6.75 ERA in 10 relief outings for the Class AAA Louisville Bats.
Archer had been acquired by the Reds from the Milwaukee Brewers in a May 27 trade.
A seventh-year pro, Archer is 27-23 with 11 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 239 career minor league games, 114 of which have came at the Class AAA level.
Owens coaches ‘em up
The Bowling Green Hot Rods lead the 16-team Midwest League in batting average (.253) and total hits (830), while ranking second in RBIs (419), third in runs scored (458) and fourth in home runs (71) to go along with their 61-42 record.
Former Science Hill High School slugger Jeremy Owens deserves some credit for that success as he’s in his second season as the hitting coach for the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Owens played 18 seasons professionally and got as high as the Class AAA level with the San Diego, Boston and Tampa Bay organizations.
Freeman’s finest
Clint Freeman pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on Thursday in their 9-1 loss to the New Britain Bees.
A two-way player just like he was at David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University, Freeman has a 9.39 ERA in seven appearances on the mound and the erstwhile first baseman is 1-for-7 at the plate for the Ducks.
Craig clubs homer
Will Craig (Science Hill) clubbed his 19th home run of the season on July 21 for the Indianapolis Indians, the Class AAA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
As of Friday, Craig was hitting .247 with 57 RBIs.
Latest on Lee
Andrew Lee (Morristown West) pitched six scoreless innings for the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, getting a no decision against Portland.
Lee is a combined 2-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 21 games (12 starts) between High-A Potomac and Class AA Harrisburg in the Washington Nationals farm system.
No Decision for Norris
Daniel Norris pitched well for the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in Seattle but once again had to settle for a no decision.
The former Science Hill High School standout allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, while striking out eight and walking one.
A game-tying two-run homer by Tom Murphy in the seventh inning ended the shutout bid by Norris.
“Danny’s frustrated about that, but that really wasn’t a bad pitch,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire told The Detroit News. “The kid just reached out and flipped it over.”
Detroit eventually dropped a 3-2 decision to the Mariners.
Norris is 2-8 with a 4.89 ERA and hasn’t won since May 12.
Martin the Opener
Brett Martin (Morristown East) served as the “opener” for the Texas Rangers on July 23 in their 7-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Martin made the first start of his big-league career and allowed one run on two hits in one inning pitched. He struck out Tim Beckham before giving way to Pedro Payano to start the second inning.
Martin is 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA in 31 outings for the Rangers in his first MLB season.
Today in History
Abingdon, Virginia, native Gail Harris went 4-for-5 and scored three runs for the Detroit Tigers in their 8-3 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles on July 28, 1959.
Two of the hits by Harris came off future Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570