How well has Reed Hayes pitched this summer?
He’s been so good on the mound that it was a big deal when he finally gave up an earned run.
That occurred on July 11 when the West Virginia Power’s Joseph Rosa drove in Julio Rodriguez on an RBI groundout and ended a streak of 17 2/3 innings Hayes had spun in which an opponent hadn’t scored an earned run.
Hayes still got his first win of the year that night for the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds and the former Science Hill High School standout sports a 0.49 ERA in nine appearances split between three clubs in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system.
“I am upset about the earned run I gave up,” Hayes said. “It is my job to be perfect when I toe the rubber.”
Hayes has nearly been flawless, allowing just seven hits in 18 1/3 innings, while walking seven and striking out 14. Opponents are hitting just .115 against him.
“The key to my success has been throwing the fastball, slider and change-up for a strike whenever I want,” Hayes said. “[Every outing] means the most to me because they all determine whether I keep my job or not.”
After an injury cut his 2018 season short and kept him off the mound for more than a year, Hayes is making up for lost time.
He made his 2019 debut on June 13 for High-A Frederick Keys, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Salem, Virginia.
Four days later, he crafted four hitless innings for the short-season advanced Aberdeen IronBirds.
He joined Delmarva on June 21 and has been a bullpen stalwart for the South Atlantic League team.
“It’s been cool to travel across the East Coast pitching,” Hayes said. “It makes me feel like I’m not wasting my time by succeeding on the mound.”
Stratton’s Status
Sullivan East High School graduate Hunter Stratton put together strong back-to-back pitching performances for the Bradenton Marauders, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He spun two scoreless innings on Tuesday against Lakeland and then did not allow a run in an inning of work on Friday against Fort Myers.
Stratton is 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 22 outings.
Chase the Ace
Chase Cunningham’s superb season continued on Wednesday.
The ex-Tennessee High standout pitched a scoreless seventh inning in helping the Frontier League top the Can-Am League, 7-0, in an All-Star Game in Pomona, New York, featuring the best players from the two independent leagues.
Cunningham is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) for the Southern Illinois Miners.
Illig has day to remember
Chase Illig was cranking out the hits on Wednesday.
He went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs for the Gulf Coast League Yankees East in their 8-4 loss to the Gulf Coast League Phillies West.
Illig’s first pro homer was a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Daniel Vilchez.
The former Tazewell High School star is hitting .278 in eight games after being chosen by the New York Yankees in the 29th round of June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Will Carter wins AAA debut
Will Carter’s debut at the Class AAA level couldn’t have gone much better.
The Science Hill High School graduate pitched three scoreless innings and got the win for the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders on July 7 against Rochester.
The New York Yankees promoted Carter from the Class AA Trenton Thunder to their top affiliate on July 6.
The word on Grimm
Justin Grimm (Virginia High) is 4-4 with one save and a 5.85 ERA in 34 relief appearances for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Class AAA farm team of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Clutch Cabbage
Trey Cabbage (Grainger) delivered a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 12th inning on Wednesday as the High-A Fort Myers Miracle eked out a 7-6 win over the Daytona Tortugas.
Entering Saturday, Cabbage had hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.
The fifth-year Minnesota Twins farmhand is hitting .269 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs this season between Low-A Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers.
Gardner gets it done
Will Gardner (Morristown West) continues to be in lockdown mode.
The right-handed pitcher is 3-0 with three saves and a 0.68 ERA in 16 relief outings for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
South Atlantic League sluggers are hitting just .129 against him.
Norris back on the bump
Left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris (Science Hill) of the Detroit Tigers will make his next start on Monday against the Cleveland Indians.
Norris is 2-8 with a 4.96 ERA this season.
Little with the toss
MLB umpire Will Little recorded his first ejection of the season on July 7.
The former Science Hill High School and Milligan College baseball player tossed Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera for arguing balls and strikes in the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox.
It was the 30th career ejection for Little, who has been a big-league umpire since 2013.
Today in History
> Chilhowie, Virginia, native Nick Cullop pitched all 12 innings for the New York Yankees in their 6-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader on July 14, 1916.
Cullop allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits over his dozen innings, while striking out three and issuing a walk as he was pinned with his first defeat of the season. He went 2-for-5 at the plate as well.
Ty Cobb had three of the hits for the Tigers, who scored four runs in the top of the 12th inning.
> Billy Wagner (Tazewell) recorded the first hit of his MLB career for the Houston Astros on July 14, 1998 in their 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wagner singled in the ninth inning off Aaron Small and the closer also pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to notch the save. The left-handed pitcher finished his big-league career by going 2-for-20 with the bat in his hands.