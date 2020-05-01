Whenever the 2020 Frontier League season begins, a couple of former King University baseball standouts will be logging innings on the mound.
Mark Hendricks will be flinging pitches for the New Jersey Jackals, while Cam Haymans will make his professional debut for the Southern Illinois Miners in the 14-team independent league.
The two know each other very well from their days in Bristol.
“Pitching against Mark will be fun,” Haymans said. “We were roommates all three years I was at King. We haven’t competed against each other in a while, so it should be interesting since I’ll be pitching and not hitting off him like in the past.”
A Maryland native, Haymans has navigated an interesting path.
He began his career at the College of Southern Maryland before transferring to King.
Haymans threw only four varsity innings during his three seasons with the Tornado and primarily played catcher, hitting .284 in 43 career games at King.
Shortly after beginning work at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Washington, Haymans became a full-time pitcher as he sought to break into the professional ranks. It worked as his plus fastball caught the eye of some scouts at a showcase event.
“Growing up I was always a decent pitcher,” Haymans said. “But I liked catching and hitting more. After going to tryouts [as a position player] and not making it, I decided to give it one last go, but as a pitcher. Doing so has been great and a lot of fun. I’ve been up to 96 miles per hour since switching and get to keep competing, which is all I want.”
Eric Minshall serves as the pitching coach for the Miners, the same position he held in 2019 for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates.
Matt Morrow, an infielder for the Bristol Pirates last summer, and Nolan Early, a former Bristol White Sox slugger, are also on the Southern Illinois roster.
Haymans hopes to make his own contributions for the squad.
“If the season started tomorrow,” Haymans said. “I’d be good to go.”
Meanwhile, ex-East Tennessee State University pitcher Austin Hutchison will suit up for the New York Boulders in the Frontier League. Hutchison spent three seasons in the Seattle Mariners farm system and advanced to the Class AAA level, but was released by the organization in September.
Cunningham gets Capps Medal
Tennessee High graduate Chase Cunningham was awarded the Capps Medal on April 8, given annually to the top player in the South Australia Baseball League.
It capped a season in which the right-hander went 14-4 with a 1.26 ERA and struck out a league-best 152 batters in 121 innings for the Kensington Cardinals. He also compiled a .323 batting average.
“It was really an honor to receive the Capps Medal,” Cunningham said. “There were a lot of great players over there and it was so fun getting to play both sides of the ball again.”
Cunningham has racked up the accolades, having been selected as the 2019 Frontier League pitcher of the year after going 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) over the course of the summer for the Southern Illinois Miners.
“These past 10 months have been crazy and the best time of my life playing the game I love,” Cunningham said. “I just seemed to find that groove early on in the year with the Miners and rode that wave all the way to Australia. I could’ve never imagined a year ago that I would’ve received these awards. It’s pretty cool to see some of the hard work done behind the scenes paying off on the field.”
What now for the 26-year-old Cunningham?
“The next step for me is very uncertain,” Cunningham said. “There are a lot of moving parts going on in my life – I’m moving to Nashville in early-June – and beginning to train more guys. I don’t really know what is in store for me in the future but I had planned on taking some time off of throwing anyways after Australia. Give my arm a little break and then I was just going to get back to training again and see where it may take me – whether that be back on the field playing or somewhere else.
“If this is the end of my playing days, it has been an honor and privilege to play this game for all these years. God blessed me with so much and has protected me through it all to be able to still be playing. I can’t think my friends and family enough for all the constant support and love they showed me. Whether I’m back out there playing or not in the future, I’ve definitely started to turn my attention more to the instruction of the game and trying to do my part to give back to the next generation of ballplayers just chasing a dream.”
Freeman returns to Long Island
Former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star Clint Freeman will spend his second consecutive season with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
Freeman was a two-way player for the Ducks in 2019, hitting .270 with two home runs and 14 RBIs, while compiling a 5.29 ERA on the mound.
Marcus Nidiffer: All-Decade
Marcus Nidiffer (Tennessee High) earned a spot on the all-decade team for the New York Boulders, an independent league team formerly known as the Rockland Boulders.
A catcher, Nidiffer played for the club from 2014-18.
Gobble makes Hall of Name
Bristol’s Jimmy Gobble is among the 100 players featured in D.B. Firstman’s new book: “Hall of Name: Baseball’s Most Magnificent Monikers from ‘The Only Nolan’ to ‘Van Lingle Mungo’ and More.”
Gobble was 22-23 with four saves and a 5.29 ERA in 235 games in a MLB career that spanned from 2003-09 with the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox. He is currently the head baseball coach at John Battle High School, his alma mater.
“His name is interesting,” Firstman said. “My book features the most memorable, interesting names in baseball history, not necessarily the best players, but cool names – and c’mon, Jimmy Gobble is a great name.”
Today in History
>>> Billy Wagner (Tazewell) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch the save for the New York Mets in a 6-3 win over the Florida Marlins on May 2, 2007 at Shea Stadium.
>>> San Diego’s Ed Whitson (Unicoi County) pitched a complete-game six-hitter as the Padres posted a 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 2, 1989.
>>> Bristol, Tennessee, native Lew “Lefty” Flick went 1-for-3 and drew a walk for the Philadelphia Athletics on May 2, 1944 in a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees at Shibe Park.
