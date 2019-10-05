Locals in the Pros

Minor League Baseball

Tristan Archer

Position: Pitcher

High School: Sullivan South

The Stats: The right-hander pitched for the Class AAA affiliates of both the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in 2019, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 20 outings. His season came to an end on July 23 when the Cincinnati organization released him

Matt Beaird

Position: Catcher

High School: Science Hill

The Stats: He did not play in 2019 after being released by the Baltimore Orioles organization at the end of extended spring training.

Trey Cabbage

Position: Outfield

High School: Grainger

The Stats: He hit .239 with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs in 99 games split between the Low-A Cedar Rapids Kernels and High-A Fort Myers Miracle in the Minnesota Twins minor league system.

Will Carter

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

The Stats: The New York Yankees farmhand went 2-3 with two saves a 5.45 ERA in spending the summer shuttling between the Class AA Trenton Thunder and Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders.

Will Craig

Position: First Base/Outfield

High School: Science Hill

The Stats: The slugger hit .249 with 23 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Indianapolis Indians, the Class AAA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chase Cunningham

Position: Pitcher

High School: Tennessee High

The Stats: He earned pitcher of the year honors in the independent Frontier League after going 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA for the Southern Illinois Miners.

Clint Freeman

Position: Pitcher/First Base

High School: David Crockett

College: East Tennessee State

The Stats: Suiting up for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, Freeman was one of the few two-way players in professional baseball.

Freeman hit .270 with two home runs and 14 RBIs at the plate, while compiling a 5.29 ERA in 15 relief appearances on the mound.

Will Gardner

Position: Pitcher

High School: Morristown West

The Stats: He was reliable out of the bullpen for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the 3-1 record, four saves and 3.00 ERA shows.

Justin Grimm

Position: Pitcher

High School: Virginia High

The Stats: After a spring-training stint with the Cleveland Indians, Grimm pitched to the tune of a 6-4 record, one save and 5.23 ERA in 52 games split between the Class AAA affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.

Reed Hayes

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

The Stats: The right-hander made three stops in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, going 3-3 with four saves and a 3.22 ERA over 22 appearances in stops with the Aberdeen IronBirds (short-season advanced), Delmarva Shorebirds (Low-A) and Frederick Keys (High-A).

Austin Hutchison

Position: Pitcher

College: East Tennessee State

The Stats: He was 5-12 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 games (24 starts) for the Modesto Nuts, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Chase Illig

Position: Catcher

High School: Tazewell

The Stats: He hit .246 with one home run and seven RBIs in his first pro season in the New York Yankees minor league system as he played for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Yankees East and the short-season advanced Staten Island Yankees.

Micah Kaczor

Position: Pitcher

College: East Tennessee State

The Stats: After starting the season with the River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League, Kaczor was signed by the Colorado Rockies organization. He went 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in six starts for the club’s short-season advanced team in Boise.

Andrew Lee

Position: Pitcher

High School: Morristown West

The Stats: He split the season between two teams in the Washington Nationals farm system and was used as both a starter and reliever. He finished with a 2-6 record and 3.14 ERA in 27 outings with the High-A Potomac Nationals and Class AA Harrisburg Senators.

Marcus Nidiffer

Position: Catcher

High School: Tennessee High

The Stats: Nidiffer did not play in 2019, but the minor league veteran is contemplating a return to the field in 2020.

Hagen Owenby

Position: Catcher/First Base

High School: East Tennessee State

The Stats: He hit .310 with one home run and 10 RBIs between the Low-A Rome Braves and High-A Florida Fire Frogs in the Atlanta Braves minor league system.

Jeremy Owens

Position: Hitting Coach

High School: Science Hill

The Stats: He mentored hitters for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The team finished with a collective batting average of .245 and ranked second among all Midwest League squads with 569 RBIs.

Hunter Stratton

Position: Pitcher

High School: Sullivan East

The Stats: The right-hander spent the duration of the season with the High-A Bradenton Marauders in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system and was 5-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 33 appearances.

Major League Baseball

Will Little

Position: Umpire

High School: Science Hill

College: Milligan

The Stats: The seventh-year big-league ump was behind the plate for Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera (July 7) and Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins (Aug. 31) were the only two folks ejected by Little during the regular season.

Brett Martin

Position: Pitcher

High School: Morristown East

The Stats: The left-hander made his MLB debut for Texas on April 19 and went 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 51 appearances for the Rangers.

Daniel Norris

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

The Stats: The left-hander was 3-13 with a 4.49 ERA in 32 games (29 starts) for the Detroit Tigers. The 13 losses were the most by a local in the majors since Unicoi County High School graduate Ed Whitson went 10-13 with a 4.73 ERA for the San Diego Padres in 1987.