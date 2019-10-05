Justin Grimm struck out the final batter he faced in 2019, but that wasn’t exactly the exclamation point the ex-Virginia High star was hoping for.
Grimm didn’t pitch in a big-league game for the first time since 2011 as he split the season with the Class AAA affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.
The right-hander was 6-4 with one save and a 5.23 ERA in 52 minor league appearances with the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Louisville Bats. The parent clubs of those two teams never beckoned.
“I was very disappointed that I didn’t get a single call-up, let alone a September call-up,” Grimm said. “This year was a very long year for me personally. I went through so much that I started to question whether this game was for me anymore or not. I don’t quit at anything I put my heart into, so I simply tried to not let my ego get in the way and continued just working. There were times I was just showing up to the field questioning what I was doing there and if simply I even wanted to do it anymore to be quite frank.”
Grimm had a superb spring training showing for the Cleveland Indians, but didn’t make the club’s bullpen. That was followed by his stints in the Reds and Dodgers farm systems.
“I got off to a really nice start in spring training trying to prove to be one of the best arms and while I did prove that, I still didn’t make the team,” he said.
However, Grimm isn’t sitting around feeling sorry for himself in the offseason.
Six days a week he heads to the gym for 6 a.m. workouts and contemplates his future. .
“I enjoy working out and the mental freedom it gives me after I’m done every day, so I’m having fun with it and I’m just practicing healthy life habits and seeing where it goes,” Grimm said. “I think taking a step back from the game for a couple of months and then getting back into it will be more beneficial than continuing to press and press.”
What’s the future hold for the veteran pitcher?
“My plans for 2020 are just simply to find the fun in the game again and continue to get better and go make a big-league team,” Grimm said. “That’s the bottom line.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.