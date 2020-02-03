Wyatt Sowers had a pretty sweet start to his senior season for Milligan College’s baseball team.
The former Rural Retreat High School standout pitched four scoreless innings in a 6-4 loss to Truett McConnell on Saturday.
Taking over for starter Brock Browning in the third inning, Sowers kept the Bears off the scoreboard.
“Unexpected,” Sowers said. “Our starter was having an unlucky day and I got called on pretty early in the game. I’ve been working my tail off all fall and winter, so when I got put into the game, I let go of everything I had been working on and just threw. That worked out pretty well for me.”
The right-hander scattered five hits, walked two and registered a strikeout.
What was the key?
“Not being afraid to challenge anyone,” Sowers said. “If I ever got in trouble, I challenged the hitter. When I have my fastball and my curveball working, I’m not afraid to challenge anyone that we will face. I’ve been working on my arm action to get a lot more spin on the ball and I’ve been using that to my advantage. My curveball has a lot more bite this year and I’m sure when my curveball is working I will have a good day.”
Sowers spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at New River Community College in Dublin, Virginia, before transferring to Milligan last year.
As his final few months on the mound loom, he’s off to a strong start.
“I’m locked in on finishing up strong, but I’m hoping to get the ball rolling a little earlier this year,” Sowers said. “We have a very close group of guys and the Truett McConnell series followed by a series against Rio Grande [this weekend] will be great tests for us and we should be able to gauge where we’re at based off of those games. We have a lot of great leadership on this team as well. Expect a [winning] streak very soon.”
Quillen contributes for C-N
Keeley Quillen had a memorable Monday.
Carson-Newman University opened the 2020 softball season by sweeping Converse in a doubleheader by scores of 15-0 and 9-1 with the Gate City High School graduate starting at second base in both games.
A transfer from Walters State Community College, Quillen scored two runs in the opener and went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored in the second game.
Hammonds has 1K
Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) scored her 1,000th career point on Jan. 28 for the women’s basketball team at Union College.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Hammonds said. “I’m so thankful for my friends, family, coaches, teammates and everyone that has help me along the way. I truly am blessed to be able to wake up every morning and play the game I love. Getting my 1,000 points is just something extra that comes with the game.”
A 5-foot-10 junior, Hammonds has amassed 1,043 points and 745 rebounds in 82 career games for the program located in Barbourville, Kentucky.
More points for Mullins
Former Ridgeview High School star Kayla Mullins scored 21 points on Saturday for the University of Pikeville women’s basketball squad in an 83-72 loss to the Georgetown (Kentucky) Tigers.
Freshman Bailey Frazier – who also attended Ridgeview – finished with five points.
Grubb, Jones play well
Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) and Coby Jones (Hampton) of Johnson University returned to Northeast Tennessee on Jan. 30 and played well.
Grubb had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Jones went for 34 points and eight rebounds in a 94-83 men’s basketball loss at Milligan College.
Sturgill shines
Colyn Sturgill contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists to Alice Lloyd College’s 105-74 men’s basketball win over Carlow on Saturday.
The Eastside High School graduate is averaging 6.0 and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Eagles and has blocked a team-high 21 shots.
McCray wins match
Ex-Tennessee High standout Judson McCray contributed a victory to West Virginia Tech’s 31-16 win over St. Andrews on Jan. 31 in a wrestling dual match.
Competing in the 125-pound weight class, McCray pinned William Dudley in 3:38.
Coleman jumps high
Milligan College’s Brent Coleman (Honaker) finished eighth in the men’s high jump this past weekend at the East Tennessee State Buccaneer Invitational in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Coleman had a top leap of 6-0 ¾ (1.85 meters).
Marshall wins twice
Junior Jacob Marshall (Tennessee High) posted a pair of wins this past weekend for the men’s tennis team at Chattanooga.
Marshall posted a 6-3, 7-5 win over Presbyterian’s Jonathan Bedard and cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Anthony Romano of Birmingham-Southern.
