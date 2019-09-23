Austin Turner doesn’t have attention-grabbing stats nor will he earn all-conference honors, but the former Clintwood High School star is enjoying every minute of his time on the football field for the University of Pikeville Bears.
“Playing college football and getting a college degree has always been my dream,” Turner said. “I am a first-generation college student in my family, so I am breaking the mold and showing everyone back home that they can do whatever they set their mind to.”
The 22-year-old redshirt junior’s had an interesting gridiron odyssey.
“I started at Carson-Newman University where I redshirted my freshman year,” Turner said. “I was put on academic probation for my sophomore year, so I was unable to return to Carson-Newman. At that time, I attended Mountain Empire Community College to get my GPA up. Then, the following year I transferred to UPike where I have been since.
“I played two seasons ago, then I was not able to play last season due to family issues that required me to stay home and help my family. I returned last spring and am currently playing my remaining football eligibility out.”
Turner has made two catches for 10 yards from his slot receiver position, has returned three punts and is the holder on field goals.
“My highlight of Pikeville so far has been the countless friends I have made and the bonds I have made with my coaches that will last forever,” Turner said. “We really are one big family.”
Turner was a member of the final graduating class at Clintwood (Ridgeview opened in the fall of 2015 from the consolidation of Clintwood and Haysi) and is the last player to have worn a Greenwave uniform to be playing college football.
“It is truly an honor for me to represent such an outstanding program,” Turner said. “The program and community helped shape me into the man I am today.”
Cameron’s contributions
Concord University junior Cameron Fannon made four tackles on Saturday for the Mountain Lions in their 27-20 overtime loss to Mountain East Conference football rival Glenville State.
The ex-Union High School standout has made 14 stops in three games.
Outstanding Arnold
Chloe Arnold (Tennessee High) scored her first goal of the season for the Chattanooga women’s soccer team on Sunday.
Arnold, a junior, found the back of the net in the 30th minute in a 5-0 win over Union University.
Creasy’s collegiate debut
Connor Creasy’s first collegiate golf tournament for the University of Georgia could be classified as a success.
The Abingdon High School graduate had rounds of 71, 70 and 73 in finishing tied for 11th at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, which concluded on Sept. 7 in Choudrat, Louisiana.
The three-round score was two-under par and five shots off the lead.
Top-20 for Baggarly
University of Florida golfer Addison Baggarly finished in a tie for 19th on the individual leaderboard at the Glass City Invitational, which concluded on Sept. 17 in Toledo, Ohio.
The former Tennessee High standout had rounds of 78, 77 and 67.
Union grad’s assists
Zoe Brooks (Union) dished out a season-high 20 assists on Friday for the Hollins University volleyball squad in a 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 29-27 win over North Carolina Wesleyan.
A freshman setter, Brooks leads the team with 217 assists.
Daniel gets it done
Walters State Community College received five kills and two digs from Hannah Daniel (Sullivan East) on Friday in a 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 volleyball triumph over Chattanooga State.
Shaw’s Status
Tennessee High graduate Molly Shaw had seven kills, two digs and one block on Saturday for the Charlotte 49ers in their 25-13, 27-25, 25-14 volleyball victory over Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot senior outside hitter had 81 kills in 13 matches this season.
Miller makes contribution
Bluefield College freshman volleyball player Maddison Miller (Rye Cove) contributed a kill to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 win over Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.