Karl Thiessen began his sophomore season at the University of Tennessee with a triumph.
The former Abingdon High School star crossed the finish line in first place on Aug. 30 at the Tri-Star Cross Country Challenge in Knoxville.
Thiessen clocked in at 20:56.83 at the four-mile course at Cherokee Farms.
UT’s Alex Crigger (Science Hill) was runner-up with a time of 21:15.15.
Meade’s Top-15 Finish
Furman University’s Luke Meade ran to a 14th-place finish at the Charlotte Opener men’s cross country race on Aug. 30.
The former state champion from Sullivan East High School completed the 5K course in 15:37.9.
Top Finish for Trotter
Senior Lindsey Trotter had the top finish among Western Carolina University’s female distance runners on Aug. 30 at the Covered Bridge Open in Boone, North Carolina.
The ex-Virginia High standout navigated the 5,200-meter course in 19:29.51, placing 28th overall.
Shaw’s spikes
Molly Shaw (Tennessee High) slammed down a kill on Wednesday for the Charlotte 49ers in their volleyball loss to the Duke University Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
A 6-foot senior outside hitter, Shaw had a 14-kill masterpiece against Kent State on Aug. 30.
Brooks digs it
Freshman Zoe Brooks (Union) has recorded 21 digs, 39 assists, two aces and two kills in her first four matches for the volleyball team at Hollins University.
Daniel gets it done
Hannah Daniel is off to a good start at Walters State Community College.
The former Sullivan East High School volleyball star has racked up 21 kills and 11 digs in helping the Senators to a 5-1 record.
Ferrum Trio
A trio of players from far Southwest Virginia contributed for Ferrum College’s volleyball team on Tuesday in a five-game loss to Johnson & Wales.
Arielle Tritt (Lee High) dished out 18 assists, Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) had a four-kill, two-assist, two-dig performance and Layura Henley (George Wythe) contributed six kills and four digs.
Holmes gets first goal
Sophomore Mya Holmes scored the first goal of her collegiate career on Aug. 24 for the women’s soccer team at the University of Pikeville.
The former Richlands High School standout found the back of the net in the 69th minute in what turned out to be Pikeville’s lone goal in a 4-1 setback at Montreat.
Richmond records tackles
Redshirt senior Jarrod Richmond recorded four tackles for Virginia Military Institute’s football team on Saturday in a 56-17 season-opening loss to Marshall University.
The Graham High School graduate started at defensive end for the Keydets.
Stout’s stout leg
One week into the college football season, Penn State University’s Jordan Stout is the nation’s top kickoff specialist.
The former Honaker High School standout’s 13 kickoffs and 12 touchbacks in Penn State’s season-opening 79-7 victory over Idaho were the most of any NCAA FCS Division I player in Week 1.
Stout also booted a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter.
“I thought Jordan Stout, 53-yard field goal, tied for the sixth longest in Penn State history — was fantastic,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin told onwardstate.com. “I remember on the headset, coaches were talking about [Dan] Chisena being tired because he was on four special teams units. I said, ‘What about Stout’s leg?’ He had a really good game for us.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.