Cameron Fannon had a fine start to the season for Concord University’s football team.
The Union High School graduate made eight tackles – seven of which were solo stops – in a 33-10 loss to Notre Dame College of Ohio last Saturday.
“I think it was my best college performance yet,” Fannon said. “The team played well even though we did not come out with the win. As part of the defensive unit, I felt like we had a solid performance even though we need to improve in some areas.”
Fannon also forced a fumble and recorded a pass break-up.
“I try to be a physical presence on the field,” Fannon said. “Thankfully, this has been the healthiest I’ve been since my sophomore year of high school.”
Along with that clean bill of health, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior defensive back has plenty of college experience under his belt.
“I feel like I have improved tremendously,” Fannon said. “I understand the game more and my fundamentals have gotten so much better since I’ve been here. I am overall a better defensive player than I once was.”
Keener Burke (Gate City) started on Concord’s offensive line in the season-opener.
“It’s great to play with someone from back home and I’ve watched him since I’ve been here and he has improved,” Fannon said. “I am glad to see him get to start also.”
Former G-Men make debuts
Former Graham High School football stars Cam Allen (Purdue) and Taymon Cooke (North Carolina A&T) officially made their college debuts on Saturday.
Allen recorded his first collegiate tackle for the Boilermakers on Saturday in their 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt. The freshman defensive back brought down Vandy wide receiver Jared Pinkney after a reception in the second quarter.
Cooke, a sophomore transfer from Marshall University, got some playing time in North Carolina A&T’s 45-13 loss at Duke.
Stout’s stats
Eight kickoffs. Eight touchbacks.
That was the stat line for Penn State University kicker Jordan Stout (Honaker) on Saturday in a 45-13 victory over Buffalo.
Stout currently leads all NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) kickers in total kickoffs (21) and touchbacks (20) as LSU’s Avery Atkins (18) and Alabama’s Will Reichard (17) are behind him in the latter category.
More on Mitchell
Former Union High School standout James Mitchell had one catch for 20 yards on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s 31-17 non-conference football win over Old Dominion.
Local vs. Local
Lenoir Rhyne took a 25-11, 25-18, 25-21 volleyball victory over Francis Marion on Sept. 6 as two local players competed against each other at the net.
Junior Madison Asher (Abingdon) had two kills, an ace and a dig for Lenoir-Rhyne.
Meanwhile, sophomore Adison Minor (Tennessee High) finished with four kills, five digs and one block for Francis Marion.
Dockery gets it done
Gate City High School graduate Julie Dockery led Milligan College with nine kills on Tuesday as the Buffaloes posted a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 volleyball triumph over Kentucky Christian.
Byrd soars for Tusculum
Freshman Sydney Byrd (Sullivan East) slammed down five kills on Tuesday for Tusculum University’s volleyball squad as the Pioneers shocked NCAA Division I USC Upstate for a 21-25, 16-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-12 triumph.
Shaw’s spikes
Senior Molly Shaw (Tennessee High) contributed eight kills, two blocks and two digs to Charlotte’s 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 volleyball win over Butler on Saturday.
Top-10 for Cloninger
Maci Cloninger finished eighth in her first collegiate meet for the Milligan College women’s cross country team.
The ex-Sullivan Central High School star crossed the 5K course at the Zaxby’s Open in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Sept. 6 in a time of 21:17.
Top-five for Baggarly
Former Tennessee High golfer Addie Baggarly finished tied for fourth at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, which concluded on Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina.
Competing for the University of Florida, she had rounds of 68, 74 and 68 to card six-under par total of 210.
Mac in a magazine
Athlon Sports rated Georgetown University sophomore Mac McClung (Gate City) as the NCAA’s top dunker in its preseason college hoops preview magazine.
McClung had several highlight-reel slams last season as he averaged 13.1 points per game. The Hoyas open the 2019-2020 campaign on Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.