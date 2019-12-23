Taymon Cooke’s transfer to North Carolina A&T turned out to be a beneficial move.
The former Graham High School football star made a tackle and handled two kickoff returns on Saturday as the Aggies earned a 64-44 victory over Alcorn State in the 2019 Celebration Bowl at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
North Carolina A&T finished 9-3 and won the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) national title for the third straight year.
“ I couldn’t ask for anything more than a national championship,” Cooke said. “It’s a blessing and I feel honored to be able to do it with the guys I did it with.”
Cooke spent his initial collegiate season at Marshall University before transferring to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference powerhouse.
“ I saw how great they’ve been doing the last couple of years,” Cooke said. “I liked the chemistry the team had with each other and I felt like I could be a good addition to it.”
Cooke had two carries for eight yards, racked up 235 yards on 13 kickoff returns and recorded 10 tackles this season.
In Saturday’s game, he returned two kickoffs in the third quarter, gaining four yards and five yards.
His tackle came in the fourth quarter when he stopped Alcorn State’s LeCharles Pringle.
“ It was [on] a punt [coverage],” Cooke said “I just made the play like I’m expected to.”
Cooke was among three ex-Graham High School standouts making plays on the NCAA Division I level this season.
Virginia Military Institute senior defensive lineman Jarrod Richmond was a second-team All-Southern Conference selection, while Purdue University freshman defensive back Cam Allen amassed 32 tackles and one interception in 2019.
“ I love to see my fellow teammates succeeding at the next level,” Cooke said. “It just shows how hard we’ve worked.”
Mullins to ref semifinal
Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) will be the referee when Oklahoma and LSU play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Mullins officiated LSU’s 40-32 victory over Central Florida in last season’s Fiesta Bowl.
Ervin Update
Freshman Zac Ervin scored nine points, yanked down seven rebounds and dished out two assists on Saturday as Elon University suffered an 85-80 non-conference men’s basketball loss to Winthrop.
The former Gate City High School sharpshooter is averaging 7.8 points per game.
Helton heats up
Ferrum College junior Nick Helton had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists on Feb. 11 in his team’s 78-60 loss to Virginia Military Institute in a men’s basketball exhibition game.
Four days later, the Lebanon High School graduate went for 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 71-69 overtime setback to Catholic University.
Helton is averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Panthers.
Big Mac
Georgetown University sophomore guard Mac McClung (Gate City) is one of the top men’s basketball players in the Big East Conference.
He ranks eighth in the league in scoring (16.2 points per game), second in free throw percentage (89.1), 11th in 3-pointers made (23) and 13th in 3-point field goal percentage (40.4).
Pikeville Pair
Former Ridgeview High School standouts Kayla Mullins and Bailey Frazier helped the University of Pikeville post a 94-71 women’s basketball win over Kentucky Christian on Dec. 17.
Mullins had nine points, three rebounds and two steals, while Frazier finished with five points, two rebounds, a block and a steal.
A senior, Mullins is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Bears.
Frazier, a freshman, is averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.
Hammonds, Gose hit the boards
Two of the top rebounders among women’s basketball players in the Appalachian Athletic Conference happen to be from Southwest Virginia.
Union College’s Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) leads the NAIA league with 11.2 rebounds per game, while Milligan College’s Kaely Gose (Gate City) ranks fourth by pulling down 8.5 boards per contest.
Dani does work
Sophomore guard Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) has done many things well for the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team, averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
She put together a nine-point, 12-rebound, three-assist performance on Dec. 20 in Bluefield State’s 70-62 setback to West Virginia Tech.
Family ties
Penn State University sophomore Kaitlyn Hord earned first-team All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
She happens to be the daughter of Derrick Hord, a basketball legend at Tennessee High who played at the University of Kentucky and was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
