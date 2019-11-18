Julie Dockery’s winning ways can be traced back to her days at Gate City High School, where she was a star on two VHSL state championship volleyball teams.
“Playing volleyball at Gate City definitely gave me my competitive side and it also rewarded me with that winning feeling,” Dockery said. “Once you experience that feeling once, you are hungry for it every game and every season.”
Those satisfying victories have continued for Dockery at the next level as she’s helped the Milligan College Buffaloes reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight year.
“We had a great experience at nationals last year, because it was the first time in a while that a Milligan volleyball team had competed there,” Dockery said. “It feels a little different for the returners this year, because last year we were just happy to make it that far, but this year we have a motivation to win at the tournament.”
Dockery has been dominant at times for Milligan, which is 24-11 and finished as runner-up to Reinhardt in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tourney.
The 6-foot senior was a first-team All-AAC honoree and also landed a spot on the league’s all-tournament team. Her 278 kills rank second on Milligan’s squad.
“I credit all my success to my teammates and coaches, because as any volleyball player knows, middle hitters can’t hit without good passes and phenomenal sets,” Dockery said. “Also, my coaches have encouraged and pushed me the past four years to get to where I am now.”
The small college in Northeast Tennessee has been a perfect fit for Dockery.
“Julie was a late signee that God just happened to work out an opportunity for us to get her to Milligan,” said Doneva Bays, head coach of the Buffaloes. “I knew that I was getting a driven, hardworking athlete, but she has far exceeded any expectation that I had of her coming in. … I’m so proud of what she has accomplished in four years at Milligan and the tradition of excellence that she has left as a foundation for our team.”
Dockery got her bachelor’s degree last December and is currently working toward a master’s degree in education. She hopes to be an educator at the elementary school level and will be getting married next December to Keener Burke, who also attended Gate City and plays football at Concord University in West Virginia.
“Hopefully, I will be able to find some volleyball leagues to play in, because I can’t stay away from the sport,” Dockery said.
She hopes to add a few more victories before her collegiate career is done. The Buffaloes host Martin Methodist on Saturday in a first-round national tourney match.
“I truly cannot imagine a life where I decided not to play volleyball in college, which was almost a reality,” Dockery said. “Milligan has given me the best college experience I could’ve imagined.”
Crandell’s contributions
Tennessee High graduate Garrett Crandell finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals on Saturday for Eastern Nazarene College in a 66-64 men’s basketball loss to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
More on Mac
What did sophomore guard Mac McClung (Gate City) have to say after going for 25 points on Sunday night in Georgetown University’s 91-83 men’s basketball win over Georgia State?
“I had a little bit of a slump going on,” McClung told the Washington Post. “I don’t think it was the teams we were playing. It was just something I had to deal with personally. . . . I just kept my head right and got in the gym. I’ll never quit in those situations. I’ll always continue to work, and Coach [Patrick Ewing] continued to believe in me. I kind of got out of it tonight.”
Royal Duo
Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) and Toure Fudge (Virginia High) played starring roles as the Johnson University Royals rolled to a 77-60 men’s basketball win over Maryville College on Saturday.
Grubb had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Fudge went for nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
Gose doing good
Kaely Gose has been playing very well for the women’s basketball team at Milligan College.
The ex-Gate City High School star is averaging 12.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Buffaloes and is shooting 43.1 percent from the field.
Dee’s debut
Freshman post player Dee Cvetnich (Wise County Central) made her debut for the Roanoke College women’s basketball team on Saturday in an 86-72 win over D’Youville. Cvetnich supplied seven points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal off the bench.
Fifteen for Frazier
Freshman Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) had a 15-point, eight-rebound performance on Saturday for the University of Pikeville in a 101-45 women’s basketball win over Simmons College.
Dandy Dani
Former Tazewell High School standout Dani Janutolo is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bluefield State College women’s basketball squad.
Locals in the NCAA Regionals
Lindsey Trotter had a memorable experience in her final cross country meet for the Western Carolina University Catamounts.
The Virginia High graduate clocked in with a personal-best 22:03.90 to finish 89th during the NCAA Southeast Regional women’s championships on Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was the fourth-best 6K time in program history.
At the NCAA South Regional men’s championships in Tallahassee, Florida, Alex Crigger (Science Hill) placed 18th in 30:53.8 and Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) was 52nd in 31:45.8 while competing in the 10K race for the University of Tennessee.
Carlee Salyers: RSC’s best
Alice Lloyd College freshman Carlee Salyers was named the women’s cross country newcomer of the year in the NAIA’s River States Conference.
The former Wise County Central High School standout finished fifth in the RSC meet on Nov. 9, crossing the finish line of the 5K in 20:06.64.
Ex-Grundy grapplers
Former Grundy High School wrestling standouts Gabe Fiser and Jacob McNutt had weekends to remember.
Fiser made his debut for Coe College at the Luther Open in Decorah, Iowa, and the freshman was runner-up in the 149-pound weight class in the Silver Division. Fiser won his first official collegiate match – a 13-4 major decision against Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Dakari Clay – and finished with a 4-1 record in the event.
Meanwhile, McNutt won all five of his matches in the 165-pound weight class while competing for the University of the Cumberlands at the NAIA Challenge Duals in Columbia, Kentucky. The sophomore earned Mid-South Conference wrestler of the week honors for his performance.
