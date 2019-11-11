As Molly Shaw nears the completion of her college volleyball career for the Charlotte 49ers, the former Tennessee High standout is making the most of the matches she has remaining.
The 6-foot outside hitter had 15 kills on Friday in a win over Louisiana Tech and followed that up the next day with a nine-kill performance in a victory over Alabama-Birmingham.
Shaw has racked up 688 kills in 101 career matches at the NCAA Division I level.
“Oh my gosh, it’s gone by so quickly,” Shaw said last week in a telephone interview. “I’m just so thankful for the opportunity. I’ve had such a great experience at Charlotte and have the best teammates and best coaches. I just wish it wasn’t coming to an end, because it’s been so much fun. Overall, I’ve learned so much and grown as a player and a person.”
Shaw’s powerful spikes are among the many contributions she’s made for the 49ers.
“Since Molly arrived on campus, we have been impressed with her drive to do the little things well,” said Charlotte coach Karen Weatherington. “She has a strong work ethic and is extremely goal-oriented. It’s been a blessing to have her in our program.”
Charlotte (15-14) has two more regular-season matches left before the Conference USA tournament begins. Shaw is seeking that strong finish.
“I’ve been able to make some great connections with my teammates and we seniors have come a long way together,” Shaw said. “I’ve definitely gotten so much better with just game-time experience. Our season isn’t too long like other sports in DI, but Division I volleyball is extremely competitive.”
The Ferrum Trio
The final match of the 2019 season for the Ferrum College volleyball team featured a trio of players from Southwest Virginia leading the way.
Arielle Tritt (Lee High) had an 18-assist, 17-dig stat line, Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) slammed down eight kills and Layura Henley (George Wythe) collected 10 digs on Nov. 2 in an 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 win over Christendom College.
Allen’s initial INT
Purdue University freshman Cam Allen was stellar on Saturday in his team’s 24-22 Big Ten Conference football win over the Northwestern Wildcats.
The former Graham High School star had eight tackles and snagged the first interception of his collegiate career, picking off a pass from Aidan Smith with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter.
Purdue trailed 16-14 at the time of Allen’s INT and the Boilermakers scored five plays later. Mike Carnin of the Lafayette Journal & Courier wrote it was the turning point of the game in his recap.
“Everybody told me it was a crucial time for me to get that interception,” Allen told the Purdue Exponent. “I gotta give thanks to [co-defensive coordinator] Coach [Nick] Holt, he called cover two. I was just reading the quarterback’s eyes and I saw him coming to the single-receiver side, and broke on the ball and got it out.”
Allen has amassed 29 tackles in nine games.
More on Mitchell
Sophomore tight end James Mitchell (Union) contributed 58 receiving yards and a touchdown run to Virginia Tech’s 36-17 Atlantic Coast Conference football win over Wake Forest on Saturday.
For the season, Mitchell has 14 receptions for 235 yards with a touchdown catch and three rushing TDs.
Ervin at Elon
Gate City High School graduate Zac Ervin is already finding his groove for the men’s basketball team at Elon University.
The freshman sharpshooter scored nine points on Nov. 5 in his first collegiate game, a win over Mars Hill. He followed that up with a 14-point performance against the Milligan Buffaloes.
Ervin and Elon played against Georgia Tech on Monday night with road games against the Michigan Wolverines (Friday) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (Nov. 20) to follow.
Malik makes plays
Malik Johnson (George Wythe) is off to a good start for the Concord University men’s basketball team.
He had 14 points and two steals on Friday in a 79-76 win over Pitt-Johnstown, while the next day he went for 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in an 80-73 loss to Indiana of Pennsylvania.
Miller scores points
Freshman guard Drew Miller (Patrick Henry) had seven points in seven minutes of action for the men’s basketball at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on Nov. 2 in a 95-84 loss to Penn State-Scranton.
Darrin doing work
Ex-Graham High School standout Darrin Martin is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds through the first four games of the season for the West Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.
Martin had a 15-point, three-rebound showing Saturday in a 93-88 loss to Chowan.
Six points for McClung
Former Gate City High School superstar Mac McClung had a tough go of it on Saturday for Georgetown University in the Hoyas’ 89-78 men’s basketball win over Central Arkansas.
McClung shot just 1-for-10 from the field in a six-point, four-rebound, two-assist performance.
McClung and the Hoyas will be back on the court Thursday against Penn State in a game that’ll be broadcast on FS1.
From AHS to Air Force
Grace Hess (Abingdon) is making an immediate impact for the Air Force women’s basketball squad.
Hess had five points on Nov. 5 in her collegiate debut, an 87-56 loss at Arizona State.
She followed that up with a four-point, two-assist, one-rebound performance on Friday against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Hot start for Hammonds
Union College junior Brooke Hammonds is one of the top women’s basketball players in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and she has proven it through the first four games of the 2019-20 season.
The Lee High graduate is averaging 18.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.
Kimberly Large: ODAC’s best
It hasn’t taken Kimberly Large (Abingdon) long to make a splash at Roanoke College.
The freshman was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s swimmer of the week on Nov. 4 for her success during a dual meet against Mary Washington.
Large was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (24.41 seconds), 100-yard freestyle (53.12 seconds), 100-yard butterfly (57.73 seconds) and swam the anchor leg on the winning 400-yard medley relay team, which clocked in at 4:00.20.
Grundy grapplers
Two former Grundy High School grapplers had successful weekends on college wrestling mats.
Ferrum College freshman Cullen Nash-Cleek was the runner-up in the 197-pound weight class at the Averett University Open in Danville, Virginia. Nash-Cleek won two of his three matches and pinned East Carolina’s James Cuccurello in 4:08 to reach the finals.
Jacob McNutt of the University of the Cumberlands placed third at the Dan Gable Open in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He compiled a 4-1 record in the 165-pound weight class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.