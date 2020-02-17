Kayla Mullins has mixed emotions as the end of her college basketball career nears.
The Ridgeview High School graduate is averaging 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the women’s hoops team at the University of Pikeville, which will hold Senior Day festivities on Saturday.
“When I think of my basketball career being over I get this pit in my stomach,” Mullins said. “I am so overwhelmed with emotion that my career at UPike is coming to a close very quickly. I have met some of my lifelong friends here and I have gotten a great education. College basketball is hard work and dedication every single day. I plan to take the life lessons and work ethic that basketball has given me and apply them as a medical student.”
A two-time state champion in high school, Mullins began her collegiate career at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise before transferring to UPike.
She has scored 898 career points at the collegiate level and has overcome some injury issues.
“Transferring my sophomore year was scary to switch to a new university, but it was the smartest decision I’ve made,” Mullins said. “There have been highs and lows for me on the court. On the low days your teammates and love for the game will pick you up. As I have been battling a knee injury for half my junior season and the entirety of my senior season, I’ve learned to push myself beyond what I thought was possible.”
The 2019-20 season has also allowed Mullins to play with a former Ridgeview teammate in Bailey Frazier, who is a freshman for the Bears. Frazier is averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game and is currently sidelined with a sprained knee.
“Having Bailey on campus this year has been exciting. The opportunities that we’ve had on the court together help me reminisce on the old days. Ridgeview breeds competitiveness and a winning mindset and I love how Bailey and I are very similar in that aspect,” Mullins said. “Bailey knows how to win and be competitive. She knows what it takes to play your role whatever that may be. I can see growth in her as the year has progressed.”
Local vs. Local
Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) and Kaely Gose (Gate City) were two of the top athletes in the Clinch Mountain Conference during their high school careers in Southwest Virginia.
These days they are among the best women’s basketball players in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference and renewed their rivalry on Saturday.
Hammonds had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead the Union College Bulldogs to a 74-57 win over Gose-led Milligan. Gose finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Hammonds leads the AAC in scoring (18.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.9 per contest), while her 51.7 field-goal percentage is third-best in the league
Gose ranks third in the AAC in scoring (14.9 points per game), third in rebounding (9.9 per game) and third in blocks (1.8).
More on Martin
Darrin Martin matched his season-high with 19 points on Saturday in leading West Virginia Tech to a 79-65 men’s basketball win over Point Park.
The ex-Graham High School standout is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Hammerin’ Harless
How did Will Harless (Abingdon) begin his junior season for Radford University’s baseball squad? He hammered opposing pitching.
Harless went 6-for-12 with two home runs and seven RBIs as the Highlanders swept a three-game series from North Carolina Central. Four runs, two doubles and three walks were also part of his weekend stat line.
Radford freshman Tanner Barrs went to Abingdon too. He made his collegiate debut on Feb. 14, striking out as a pinch-hitter.
Good start for Gavin Cross
It didn’t take long for Gavin Cross to make an immediate impact for the baseball team at Virginia Tech.
The freshman connected for an RBI single off San Diego State’s Michael Paredes in his first collegiate at-bat on Feb. 14. The former Tennessee High star started in right field and finished 2-for-5 as the Hokies dropped a 7-5 decision to San Diego State.
Cross went 1-for-4 and scored a run the following day in Tech’s 7-5 loss to UNC Greensboro.
Thomas time
Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) compiled a .319 batting average last season for East Carolina University’s baseball team.
He followed that up by hitting .409 over the summer for the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the wood-bat Valley League.
The calendar has turned to 2020 and Francisco is still delivering the hits.
His batting average currently sits at .625 after a season-opening three-game series against William & Mary in which the sophomore slugger went 5-for-8 with four RBIs and three walks in three victories.
He earned American Athletic Conference player of the week honors for his efforts.
Keeley the crusher
Keeley Quillen has been crushing the ball at Carson-Newman University.
The Gate City High School graduate homered twice on Feb. 14 in a 13-9 softball loss to Young Harris and is batting .364 with three home runs and six RBIs on the season.
Gray’s greatness
The ace of Lipscomb University’s pitching staff, senior right-hander Megan Gray is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA in four starts for the Bisons.
Opponents are hitting just .208 against the former Honaker High School star.
Sparks stars
Ex-Tazewell High School slugger Laken Sparks is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with five RBIs through the first six games of the season for Bluefield College’s softball squad.
Top-10s for Bristol runners
Two runners from Bristol recorded top-10 finishes this past weekend at the VMI Indoor Classic track and field meet in Lexington, Virginia.
Wofford College’s Kassidy Morton (Tennessee High) placed seventh out of 64 runners in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 57.98 seconds.
Western Carolina’s Lindsey Trotter (Virginia High) clocked in at 3:13.24 to finish 10th in the women’s 1,000-meter run
Word on Willis
Former George Wythe High School star Meredith Willis had a strong showing in the women’s 200-meter dash on Feb. 14 in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational indoor track and field meet in Boston.
Willis finished 14th (in a field of 295 competitors) after crossing the finish line in 24.49 seconds.
Karl in the 3K
University of Tennessee sophomore Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) placed sixth in the men’s 3,000-meter run on Saturday at the Tiger Paw Invitational indoor track and field meet in Clemson, South Carolina.
Thiessen crossed the finish line in 8:20.63.
Sullivan East grad in Seattle
Furman University distance runner Luke Meade finished 26th in the men’s 5,000-meter run on Feb. 14 at the Husky Classic indoor track and field meet in Seattle.
The Sullivan East High School graduate crossed the finish line in 14:01.791.
