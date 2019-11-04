Jacob McNutt won numerous tournament titles during his days as a wrestler at Grundy High School. He now owns a championship as a college athlete.
Competing for the University of the Cumberlands, McNutt took the 165-pound title at the Patriot Open on Saturday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
McNutt, a sophomore, won all five of his matches and earned an 8-4 decision over Dylan Quinn of Cumberland (Tennessee) University in the finals.
Martin makes debut
Liberty University freshman Ethan Martin compiled a 2-2 record this past weekend in his first collegiate wrestling tournament, the Messiah Invitational in Grantham, Pennsylvania. The Rural Retreat High School graduate competed in the 184-pound weight class.
Lawson vs. Vols
Luke Lawson (Eastside) had four points, four blocks, three rebounds and two steals on Oct. 31 as UNC Asheville overpowered Bob Jones University for a 91-70 win in a men’s basketball exhibition game.
A 6-foot-7 sophomore who averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game last season, Lawson and the Bulldogs officially open the season tonight on the road against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
Locals lead Royals
The Johnson University men’s basketball team is 2-0 with Toure Fudge (Virginia High) and Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) leading the way for the Royals.
Fudge had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Grubb tallied eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals on Friday in an 89-60 triumph over Toccoa Falls.
A night later, Grubb recorded 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals, while Fudge went for 10 points, three steals and two rebounds in an 84-81 victory over Bob Jones University.
Sturgill scores 10 points
Alice Lloyd College sophomore Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) opened the season with a 10-point, five-rebound performance on Oct. 29 in a 99-95 men’s basketball loss to Montreat.
More on Mac
Georgetown University opens the 2019-20 men’s basketball season on Wednesday against Mount St. Mary’s, signaling the start of Mac McClung’s sophomore year for the Hoyas.
The former Gate City High School star averaged 13.1 points per game a season ago and spent the offseason fine-tuning his game.
“I think the biggest thing this year is just, I feel like I know my spots so much better,” McClung told 247Sports.com. “I changed my whole shot, my whole form and I just tried to change a little bit of everything.”
Locals vs. Locals
The University of Pikeville posted an 86-65 women’s basketball win over Milligan on Saturday and several players from Southwest Virginia were on the floor.
Former Ridgeview High School stars Kayla Mullins (12 points, two steals) and Bailey Frazier (two points) helped power Pikeville.
Meanwhile, Hannah Wyrick (Eastside) and Kaely Gose (Gate City) both started for Milligan. Wyrick had six points and three assists, while Gose recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.
Harr scores goal
Evan Harr (Virginia High) scored his first goal of the 2019 season for the Carson-Newman University men’s soccer team on Oct. 16. He found the back of the net in the 41st minute of a 3-0 win over Mars Hill.
All-Conference for Oyos
UNC Asheville sophomore Gillian Oyos earned second-team status on the All-Big South Conference women’s soccer squad. The Abingdon High School graduate scored three goals during the 2019 season for the Bulldogs.
Spurling’s spikes
Covenant College junior Alexa Spurling (John Battle) hammered down 11 kills and served three aces as the Scots cruised to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 volleyball victory over Brevard on Saturday.
Hungate hurls perfect inning
Sophomore Cade Hungate (Abingdon) pitched a perfect inning on Friday during Florida State University’s Garnet/Gold intrasquad baseball game.
Top-15 for Trotter
Western Carolina University Lindsey Trotter placed 14th at the Southern Conference women’s cross country championships on Saturday at Pine Oakes Golf Course in Johnson City. The former Virginia High standout clocked in at 18:53.3.
