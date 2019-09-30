Gillian Oyos scored her first goal of the 2019 season on Sept. 25 for the women’s soccer team at UNC Asheville and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.
The former Abingdon High School star found the back of the net for the game-winner in the 107th minute in a 1-0 victory over South Carolina-Upstate.
A sophomore, Oyos had missed her previous three shots in the intense match.
She was on target with her fourth attempt.
“G has really stuck through this season with the best attitude. We have struggled to score and find someone who would step up in that area. G could have easily passed the moment on to someone else since she’s not seen a lot of success rippling the net, but hopefully she sees now that the moment is never too big for her,” said UNC Asheville coach Clifton Bush. “G is a wonderfully technical player that can complicate things at times and in that instance she simplified it and used her abilities to elegantly strike a ball that had been deflected to her – not an easy thing to do.
“Lastly, the joy she had when it went in. She is the first one to celebrate the success of others and in that moment she really lived in the moment. The life of a student-athlete carries far more failure than success and I could tell that was a great moment for her. Now, I think we are all hoping she has a few more like it real soon.”
Oyos has started all 10 matches for the Bulldogs
“I believe she is quickly trying to take the title of hardest working player on the team,” Bush said.
Lily Self: ODAC’s best
Two tournaments into her college golf career, Lily Self (Tennessee High) already has a title.
The University of Lynchburg freshman won the Bridgewater Invitational, which concluded on Aug. 24 at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Self carded scores of 73 and 74 to finish with a two-day total of 147, three strokes ahead of runner-up Emma Harding from York.
The performance earned her Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the week honors.
Another Tennessee High graduate playing for Lynchburg – Ivy Foran – finished in a tie for 17th at the Bridgewater Invitational.
Outstanding Asher
Madison Asher (Abingdon) had her finest performance of the season on Saturday for Lenoir-Rhyne University’s volleyball squad in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 triumph over Newberry.
The junior amassed seven kills, five blocks and two digs.
Shaw’s spikes
Behind nine kills from Tennessee High graduate Molly Shaw, the Charlotte 49ers collected a 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13 Conference USA volleyball win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday.
Oakes stands tall
Sarah Oakes (Marion) slammed down eight kills and made four blocks as the Greensboro College Pride posted a 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 volleyball victory over Pfeiffer on Saturday.
Greensboro hosts Emory & Henry today as Oakes will play against Abbie Jennings, her former high school teammate and a defensive specialist for the Wasps.
Dockery gets it done
Julie Dockery registered 15 kills on Friday for Milligan College in a loss to Appalachian Athletic Conference volleyball rival Point.
A former standout at Gate City High School, Dockery has recorded 155 kills this season to go along with a team-high 31 blocks.
Minor makes plays
It was a 10-dig, seven-kill stat line for Francis Marion University’s Adison Minor (Tennessee High) on Friday in a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 volleyball win over Claflin.
Henley paces Panthers
If it seems like senior Layura Henley has been everywhere on the volleyball court for the Ferrum College Panthers it’s because she has.
The ex-George Wythe High School star leads the team with 123 digs, is tied for the top mark with 18 aces and her 65 kills are the second-most on the squad.
Sophomore Arielle Tritt (Lee High) and freshman Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) have also played well for Ferrum.
Mya scores twice
Mya Holmes scored twice for the University of Pikeville women’s soccer team on Sunday as the Bears posted a 2-0 win over Oakland City University.
The former Richlands High School standout has scored four goals this season.
Richmond records tackles
Jarrod Richmond (Graham) made four tackles for the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in their 51-36 Southern Conference football loss to the Wofford Terriers on Saturday.
Richmond has recorded 15 tackles in five games.
Top-15 for Trotter
Western Carolina University’s Lindsey Trotter placed 14th at the Queen City Invitational women’s cross country meet on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The former Virginia High star navigated the 5K course in 18:35.
Salyers cited by RSC
Alice Lloyd College freshman Carli Salyers (Wise County Central) was named the River States Conference women’s cross country runner of the week on Sept. 23.
She received the honor after winning a meet in Ohio two days previously, finishing the 5K in 20:45 to beat 48 other competitors.
Coach Catron
Danielle Catron has joined the women’s basketball coaching staff at West Virginia Tech.
Catron spent the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant at Tusculum.
She scored more than 2,000 career points at Chilhowie High School and helped the Warriors win a VHSL 1A state title, while she scored 1,174 points during four seasons at Concord University.
She has entered the coaching profession and her next gig will be as an assistant on Anna Kowalska’s staff. The Golden Bears qualified for the NAIA national tournament last season.
“I’m happy that Danielle is getting the chance to join a very successful program in Beckley,” Concord head coach Kenny Osborne said in a press release issued by the school. “The program is lucky to have Danielle on board, with her knowledge of the game.”
