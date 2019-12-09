Kaely Gose turned in her best performance of the season on Dec. 4 for the Milligan College women’s basketball team, going for 28 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks in a win over Kentucky Christian.
A few hours later, Georgetown University sophomore Mac McClung put up 33 points as the Hoyas earned an 81-74 non-conference men’s hoops win on the road at Oklahoma State.
The following evening, freshman Zac Ervin scored a season-high 16 points for the Elon University men’s basketball squad in an overtime loss to High Point.
All three happen to be graduates of Gate City High School and are putting in serious work.
“It’s great to see people from Gate City doing well at the next level, especially people that I know so well,” Ervin said. “It’s such a tight-knit community and I’ll always be rooting for them.”
A 6-foot senior forward, Gose is averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for Milligan.
McClung earned Big East Conference player of the week honors for the first time in his career after stellar performances in wins over Oklahoma State and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs. For the season, McClung is averaging 15.0 points and shooting 43.1 percent from the field.
The McClung-led Hoyas face Syracuse on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.
Ervin is averaging 7.1 points per game in his first collegiate season.
Meanwhile, Tori Powers is a sophomore for an Emory & Henry College women’s basketball team that sports an 8-1 record and Andy Arnold is a major contributor for the men’s hoops team at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“They have represented Big Blue Country super,” said Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts. “They have made each of us extremely proud.”
These hardwood heroics came after former Gate City standouts Chance Taylor (Tennessee Tech, golf), Keener Burke (Concord University, football), Drew Vermillion (University of Virginia’s College at Wise, football), Julie Dockery (Milligan College, volleyball) and Callie McMurray (Emory & Henry, women’s soccer) had superb showings in the fall.
“It is great to see our kids performing at a high level in college,” said Scott Vermillion, the boys basketball coach at Gate City. “Each of the ones you mentioned not only get to play, but each play a major role in their team’s success.”
Double-double for Sturgill
Colyn Sturgill had a 10-point, 10-rebound performance on Saturday as Alice Lloyd College earned a 98-93 men’s basketball win over Brescia.
The ex-Eastside High School standout is averaging 5.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
More on Miller
Freshman guard Drew Miller (Patrick Henry) scored seven points on Saturday for the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences men’s basketball team in an 86-61 loss to Valley Forge.
Malik makes plays
Malik Johnson (George Wythe) has been making plays all season for the Concord University men’s basketball team and he demonstrated that ability on Dec. 4 in a 61-58 loss to Urbana.
Johnson went for 21 points, four steals and four rebounds and is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the season.
Pikeville pair
A couple of Ridgeview High School graduates have helped the University of Pikeville women’s basketball team win eight of its first 12 games.
Senior Kayla Mullins is averaging 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Bears, while freshman Bailey Frazier is averaging 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
Rose throws
Allie Rose earned a pair of wins on Dec. 5 for the women’s track and field team at Milligan College.
The Virginia High graduate won the shot put (10.10 meters, 33-1 ¾) and weight throw (11.73 meters, 38-6) at an indoor meet in North Carolina.
Top-10 finishes for Morton
Wofford College’s Kassidy Morton (Tennessee High) recorded a pair of top-10 finishes this past weekend at the Appalachian State Open indoor track and field meet.
Morton placed seventh in the 300-meter dash with a time of 42.39 seconds, while teaming with Dahlia Cutler, Georgia McDevitt and Kerrington Johnson for a runner-up finish in the 4x300 relay with a time of 2:45.25.
Gold medal for Meade
Furman University junior Luke Meade opened the indoor track and field season by winning the men’s 3,000-meter run at the Clemson Opener on Saturday.
The former state champion from Sullivan East High School crossed the finish line in 8:23.84.
