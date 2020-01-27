Garrett Crandell was in a groove.
The former Tennessee High star scored 24 points – making 10 of his 14 shots from the field – to go along with five assists and three rebounds on Saturday as Eastern Nazarene College cruised to a 95-66 men’s basketball win over the Gordon Fighting Scots.
“I would say what stands out most about that game was just being able to find the open gaps in their zone and my teammates delivering me the ball to find some open shots around the rim,” Crandell said. “Then when the defense closed in, I was able to kick it out to the shooters on the wings for 3s that were going in.”
It was a typically efficient performance for Crandell, who is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the school located in Quincy, Massachusetts. He’s also shooting an impressive 50.5 percent from the field.
The 6-foot-5 senior is hoping to finish the season strong and isn’t spending time contemplating the fact that the end of his collegiate hoops career looms.
“I have tried not to really think about it and have tried to focus in on just performing the best I can every game this season,” Crandell said. “Trying to have the best year yet.”
Crandell spent two seasons at Roane State Community College in Tennessee before transferring to Eastern Nazarene. He has scored 1,490 career points between the two stops.
“I would say the way I have matured each season has affected a different part of my game each year,” Crandell said. “My freshman year it was really adjusting to finishing in the paint around big post players, my sophomore year it was learning how to get 3s off quicker when guys are closing out on me, my junior year was learning where to fit in with a team that has been together for three years and this year is trying to find that last push to be able to win a ring for me and my team.”
Eastern Nazarene currently sports a 10-8 record and the Lions are riding a six-game winning streak.
Scott Polsgrove, who had a 14-year stint leading the program at King University (when it was known as King College), is the head coach of the NCAA Division III program.
“I was disappointed in all the hard work and the time we put in this preseason to have a bad start to our season,” Crandell said. “I wish we could have gotten off to a better start. I finally think we are starting to show streaks of how good we really are and it’s exciting.”
Crandell is enjoying life in New England too.
“The coolest part about being in Quincy is being so close to Boston,” Crandell said. “You can always find something fun to do in Boston. I have been to a few pro games to watch the Celtics and the Boston Red Sox, which were both great experiences.”
Helton has a dozen
Nick Helton (Lebanon) produced a 12-point, five-rebound, one-block stat line for the Ferrum College men’s basketball squad on Jan. 22 in a 78-52 loss to Lynchburg.
A 6-foot-4 junior, Helton is averaging 6.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Sturgill shines
Colyn Sturgill contributed eight points, five rebounds and three blocks to Alice Lloyd College’s 83-77 men’s basketball win over Rio Grande on Jan. 23. The ex-Eastside High School standout is averaging 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Eagles.
Gose: AAC’s best
Milligan College senior Kaely Gose (Gate City) repeated as Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
Gose recorded double-doubles against both Tennessee Wesleyan (21 points, 17 rebounds) and Columbia (15 points, 12 rebounds) to earn the accolade. She is averaging 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Latest on Lexi
Lincoln Memorial University women’s basketball player Lexi Kiser (Graham) scored 16 points on Saturday in a 45-41 South Atlantic Conference loss to Coker. She is averaging 6.0 points per game.
Hammonds nears 1K
The career totals for junior Brooke Hammonds of the Union College women’s basketball team include 994 points and 708 rebounds.
The former Lee High star surpassed the 700-rebound mark on Jan. 22 against Kentucky Christian and will likely score her 1,000th career point today when the Bulldogs play at nationally-ranked Reinhardt.
Hammonds is averaging 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season for the Bulldogs.
Carter contributes
Dejah Carter had a four-point, nine-rebound, one-assist, one-block performance on Jan. 23 as the Old Dominion University women’s basketball team cruised to a 66-39 win over Florida International. The Graham High School graduate is averaging 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Ex-Grundy grapplers win
Former Grundy High School wrestlers Jacob McNutt and Gabe Fiser are still winning.
Competing in the 165-pound weight class for the University of the Cumberlands, McNutt pinned Frank Vidales in 2:09 during a 43-6 dual match win over Midway on Jan. 22.
Fiser, wrestling in the 157-pound weight class at Coe College, posted a pair of wins on Saturday as he earned a 15-3 major decision over Luther’s Tyler Menegay and a 16-0 technical fall triumph over Simpson’s Salvador Quiroz.
A win for Kim Lester
Kim Lester (Twin Valley) of the University of Pikeville won the women’s 400-meter dash on Saturday at the Jessica Starks Open indoor track and field meet in Columbus, Ohio, with a time of 1:03.08.
Lester was also a runner-up in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 27.27 seconds.
Standouts in Salem
Daphne Hawkins (John Battle), Maci Cloninger (Sullivan Central) and Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) had strong showings at the Finn Pincus Invitational indoor track and field meet held this past weekend in Salem, Virginia.
Competing for Mount Olive, Hawkins finished fourth in the women’s shot put with a top throw of 12.11 meters/39-8 ¾.
Cloninger placed ninth in the women’s 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:18.45, while Glover was 13th in that race (3:22.22) and eighth in the women’s 600 (1:45.31). Cloninger and Glover both run for Milligan College.
Top-10 for Morton
Wofford College’s Kassidy Morton finished sixth in the women’s 400-meter dash this past weekend at the Liberty Kickoff indoor track and field meet in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Tennessee High graduate clocked in at 57.99 seconds.
Runner-up finish for Trotter
Western Carolina University senior Lindsey Trotter (Virginia High) ran to a runner-up finish in the women’s 3,000-meter run at the VMI Team Challenge indoor track and field meet this past weekend in Lexington, Virginia.
Trotter crossed the finish line in 10:29.59.
Top-10 for Barnett
Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Justin Barnett finished eighth in the men’s shot put on Saturday at the VMI Team Challenge in Lexington, Virginia. The Union High School graduate’s top throw was 13.46 meters/44-feet, 2-inches.
Thomas Francisco: Top hitter
East Carolina University sophomore Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) was ranked among the nation’s top 150 hitters in a statistics-driven list compiled by D1Baseball.com.
Francisco came in at No. 91 after a 2019 season in which he hit .319 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. He also hit at a .409 clip this summer while playing for the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the wood-bat Valley League.
Marshall wins for Mocs
Chattanooga’s Jacob Marshall (Tennessee High) contributed a win to a 7-0 men’s tennis triumph over Austin Peay on Saturday. Playing at No. 6 singles for the Mocs, Marshall posted a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Hunter Sanders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.