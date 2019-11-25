Lily Self made a name for herself this fall with her performance for the University of Lynchburg women’s golf team.
The freshman from Tennessee High won three tournaments and was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week on three occasions in what was an impressive start to her collegiate career.
“I was surprised,” Self said. “I worked hard over the summer, but I knew it was going to be a lot different from high school and junior tournaments, so I knew it would be a different mindset. After my first tournament, I knew what I needed to work on to get a collegiate win, so at practices I focused on those little things.”
Self was triumphant at the Bridgewater Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Virginia, won the Emory & Henry Invitational at Abingdon’s Glenrochie Country Club and took medalist honors at the Greene Turtle Invitational at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal, Virginia.
“It was a real pleasure to watch Lily on the course this fall,” Lynchburg coach Michael Veverka said. “Her demeanor, shot selection process, mental game and determination were each impressive in their own right, but out of all those, the mental game stood out the most.
“She has the ability to laugh at tough situations that would debilitate some of her competitors, push bad breaks out of her mind and focus solely on the shot in front of her.”
Ivy Foran – who played with Self at THS – is also a freshman at Lynchburg and had three top-10 finishes in the fall. Meanwhile, Self will look to continue her success on the links this spring.
“I am very excited, but also nervous,” Self said. “Right now I am on my way to possibly qualifying for the [NCAA Division III] national championship, but I know to stay on track, I have to play better than I did this fall. I am excited and looking forward to hopefully playing my best golf and breaking par here and there. I am also very excited because we possibly have two more girls joining us in the spring and both would definitely help us win the ODAC and get us to the national [tournament].”
Richmond records first TD
Jarrod Richmond’s final football game at Virginia Military Institute resulted in the first touchdown of his collegiate career.
Richmond scooped up a fumble and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter during VMI’s 31-24 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.
The former Graham High School standout also recorded eight tackles as the Keydets put the finishing touches on a 5-7 season. The record was the best for VMI since a 6-6 showing in 2003.
“After last season, I just knew it was going to be a special team coming back,” Richmond told Mark Berman of The Roanoke Times. “The culture was changing. People started to believe we could do this. It makes it worth it, coming back. I’ll never forget this. I’ll remember it as the greatest season of my life.”
Crandell: NECC’s best
Former Tennessee High star Garrett Crandell of Eastern Nazarene College is the most recent recipient of the New England Collegiate Conference men’s basketball player of the week award.
Crandell’s 25-point, seven-rebound and two-assist showing highlighted a victory over Endicott on Nov. 19 and he was 10-for-15 from the field as Eastern Nazarene’s go-to guy.
Crandell is averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the NCAA Division III program located in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Sturgill’s stats
Alice Lloyd College sophomore Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) made his return to Southwest Virginia on Friday as the Eagles suffered an 88-80 men’s basketball loss to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Sturgill started and finished with three points, four rebounds, one block and one steal. He fouled out with 4:48 remaining.
The 6-foot-9 Sturgill is averaging 3.5 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Malik’s the man
Malik Johnson (George Wythe) is averaging 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Concord University men’s basketball squad.
More on Martin
Darrin Martin stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks on Saturday for West Virginia Tech in a 101-70 men’s basketball win over Campbellsville Somerset.
The Graham High School graduate is averaging 9.4 points per game for the Golden Bears.
Heroic Hammonds
Brooke Hammonds is having a stellar season for the women’s basketball team at Union College in Kentucky.
The former Lee High star nearly had a triple-double on Saturday in a 70-62 victory over Montreat as she went for 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
A 5-foot-10 junior, Hammonds has had five double-doubles in seven games thus far and is averaging 17.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.
Word on Whitson
Freshman Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) has made an immediate impact for the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders. She has started all five games for the school’s women’s basketball team and is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Fifth for Fiser
Coe College freshman wrestler Gabe Fiser (Grundy) recorded a fifth-place finish in the 149-pound weight class at the Kohawk Invitational on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Fourth for Martin
Liberty University freshman Ethan Martin finished fourth in the 184-pound weight class at the Star City Classic wrestling tournament held Nov. 17 in Salem, Virginia. The ex-Rural Retreat High School standout compiled a 2-2 record in the event.
McNutt makes news
How would you sum up Jacob McNutt’s performance thus far for the wrestling team at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky? Magnificent.
The former VHSL state champion from Grundy High School is 16-2 in the 165-pound weight class and was ranked sixth nationally in the latest NAIA coaches poll.
McNutt, a sophomore, has already earned Mid-South Conference and NAIA wrestler of the week awards.
Asher elevates
Madison Asher (Abingdon) finished her junior volleyball season at Lenoir-Rhyne University with 72 kills and 32 blocks.
The 6-foot-1 middle blocker recorded the 300th kill of her collegiate career in her final match of 2019, a loss to Queens in the South Atlantic Conference tournament.
Carlee Salyers: All-American
Alice Lloyd College freshman Carlee Salyers (Wise County Central) finished third at the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II women’s cross country championships on Nov. 16 in Point Lookout, Missouri.
Salyers navigated the 5K course in 20:01.79 to earn All-American honors. Grace Christian’s Kimberly Buskirk (19:42.32) and Moody Bible Institute’s Summer Pierson (19:54.26) finished ahead of Salyers.
Gavin Cross impresses
Virginia Tech freshman Gavin Cross had a productive preseason for the baseball team at Virginia Tech.
The former Tennessee High star excelled in three exhibition games for the Hokies as well as in the Fall World Series intrasquad scrimmages.
“Gavin is a true two-way player for us,” Tech coach Kurt Elbin told the school’s website. “He had some good outings on the mound and he also played several positions defensively. His biggest surprise was what he did offensively. He showed the ability to slug and take really good at-bats.”
Virginia Tech opens the 2020 season on Feb. 14 against San Diego State in Conway, South Carolina.
