Union College women’s basketball coach Dean Walsh called it one of the most all-around dominant performances he’d ever witnessed.
The superb showing occurred on Nov. 30 against the University of Rio Grande as junior Brooke Hammonds of the Bulldogs went for 32 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 91-86 triumph.
The 5-foot-10 Hammonds did it all as the Lee High graduate’s been apt to do during the 2019-2020 season at the college located in Barbourville, Kentucky.
“She’s very much an all-around player, who is a matchup problem because she can play anywhere on the floor,” Walsh said.
The statistics back that up as Hammonds is averaging 17.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She has nine double-doubles, is shooting 46 percent from the field and ranks ninth among all NAIA Division II players in rebounding average.
Oh yeah, Hammonds is closing in on the 1,000-point mark for her career too.
“I would say my game has improved a lot over the past three years of me being at Union,” Hammonds said.
Hammonds was a first-team All-Clinch Mountain Conference selection as a senior at Lee High in 2017 and earned one of two MVP awards at the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game that year.
“I enjoyed my time at Lee,” Hammonds said. “We did have a very tough conference. I don’t want to say I was overlooked because look at me now, I’m in my third year of college ball, which most people don’t get to say. But I did feel underrated and overshadowed because we were never really the top team in the conference, so there was really no spotlight or anything like that on us.”
She’s in the spotlight at Union, earning second-team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference honors last year and has already been named AAC player of the week once this season.
The Bulldogs also have a 10-4 record.
“This season has started off pretty good,” Hammonds said. “We got a new coach [Walsh] and assistant coach [Eboni Gilliam] and they have really helped me and my teammates become better individual and team players.”
Hammonds had 12 points and nine rebounds on Jan. 2 in Union’s 67-48 blowout of Bluefield. Bluefield received nine points and two rebounds in that loss from George Wythe High School graduate Tianna Crockett.
For Hammonds, it was just another productive day at the office.
“Brooke is an absolute joy and pleasure to coach,” Walsh said. “She is driven, she has fun, she does well in the classroom and is one of the most humble young ladies I’ve ever coached. The great thing is I have 10 others on this team just like her and it’s why we are having the type of season we are having to this point.”
Success for Hess
Freshman Grace Hess has found success in her last two games for the Air Force Academy women’s basketball team.
The ex-Abingdon High School star went for seven points, six rebounds, three steals and one block on Dec. 30 in a 93-42 win over Nebraska Wesleyan.
She had a six-point performance on Saturday in the Falcons’ 67-60 Mountain West Conference loss to UNLV.
Hess has played in all 14 of Air Force’s games and is averaging 2.9 points per game.
Latest on Lexi
Redshirt sophomore guard Lexi Kiser of Lincoln Memorial University scored a season-high 10 points on Saturday in a South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball loss to Newberry.
The Graham High School graduate is averaging 5.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Railsplitters.
Twin terrors
Twin sisters Kayla and Kelci Marrosites from Elizabethton High School continue to be the catalysts for the Carson-Newman University women’s basketball squad.
Kayla is averaging 19.3 points and 12.6 rebounds, while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.
Kelci is averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Season-high for Ervin
Elon University freshman Zac Ervin (Gate City) scored a season-high 17 points on Saturday in a 102-75 men’s basketball loss at Hofstra.
Ervin was 6-for-13 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line, while also collecting three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He is averaging 8.1 points per game for the Phoenix.
Garrett doing good
Garrett Crandell had a 15-point, six-rebound performance on Jan. 2 in Eastern Nazarene College’s 66-65 men’s basketball win over Maine Maritime.
The Tennessee High graduate is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.
Martin making impact
Darrin Martin (Graham) has scored in double digits in his last three games for the men’s basketball team at West Virginia Tech after going for a dozen points in his team’s loss to West Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday.
The freshman guard is averaging 10.1 points per game and shooting 55.4 percent from the field.
Mountain Mission man
West Virginia University’s Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds in the Mountaineers’ 60-53 men’s basketball setback to Kansas on Saturday.
Tshiebwe played two seasons at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia.
More on Mitchell
James Mitchell (Union) capped his sophomore football season at Virginia Tech by gaining 36 yards on three catches in a 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31.
The tight end finished with 21 catches for 361 yards and two TDs, while rushing for four scores in 2019.
Those six total TDs were the most by a local player at Tech since quarterback David Lamie (Tennessee High) reached the end zone eight times for the Hokies in 1977, per sports-reference.com
