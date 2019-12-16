Concord University junior Malik Johnson went for 10 points, five steals and three rebounds on Sunday.
That performance happened to occur in a men’s basketball exhibition game against the Akron Zips of the Mid-American Conference.
“Playing in those DI exhibitions really excites me,” Johnson said. “I always thought I could play on that level and just being able to go out and play and show that I’m able to hold my own with DI players just fuels me more.”
Sunday’s showing was yet another stellar performance for the 6-foot-5 Johnson, a former star at George Wythe High School.
He is averaging a team-best 14.6 points per game and shooting 47.7 percent from the field to go along with averages of 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Johnson’s scoring output has increased in each of his three seasons with the Mountain Lions of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference.
“I think each year I’ve taken tremendous steps,” Johnson said. “Especially this year on the offensive end, I’m more confident. My defensive intensity has increased each year. I have a bigger role this year being one of those go-to guys. It’s been a great start to my junior season.”
A pair of 21-point performances have been among the highlights for Johnson.
“I’m not sure I can pick one game in particular that stood out, because I enjoy hooping, so every time I get to play it’s the best time of my life,” Johnson said. “But if I picked one game it would be Bluefield State [on Nov. 12]. I had 21 points and the team came out with a win. Plus, they are considered a rivalry game.”
Concord is currently 4-7.
“The record doesn’t show what kind of team we are,” Johnson said. “A lot of guys have stepped into a bigger role this season. It’s just an adjustment period at the moment. I think we are going to be really good at the end of the season going into the tournament.”
Johnson’s former high school teammates – Jake Martin (Emory & Henry) and Noah Atwood (Southwest Virginia Community College) – are currently playing at the collegiate level as well.
“People need to recognize that Southwest Virginia is producing a lot of talent lately,” Johnson said. “There are a bunch of great players in college from the area. They need to stop sleeping on us.”
Mac McClung: Big East’s best
Georgetown University sophomore Mac McClung (Gate City) repeated as Big East Conference men’s basketball player of the week.
McClung earned the honor by virtue of his 26-point, four-rebound, two-assist, one-steal performance in Saturday’s 89-79 victory over Syracuse.
McClung currently ranks eighth in the Big East in scoring (16.1 points per game), second in free-throw percentage (92.7) and 13th in 3-point field goal percentage (42.0).
Garrett’s good
Tennessee High graduate Garrett Crandell has been a consistent scorer for the men’s basketball squad at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts.
The senior is averaging 14.5 points and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.
Crandell has scored in double figures in nine of the Lions’ 10 games and went for a season-high 25 points on Nov. 19 in a win over Endicott.
Johnson U. Duo
Toure Fudge (Virginia High) and Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) once again played starring roles for the men’s basketball team at Johnson University.
Fudge pumped in 20 points and Grubb had an 11-point, five-assist performance in Saturday’s 74-70 triumph over Bryan College.
Martin makes his mark
Darrin Martin scored a season-high 19 points on Saturday as West Virginia Tech posted a 95-77 men’s basketball win over Point Park.
The ex-Graham High School star also had four assists, two rebounds and two steals. He’s averaging 9.9 points and 2.1 assists per game this season.
Ervin Update
Elon University freshman Zac Ervin (Gate City) scored 11 points and dished out two assists on Saturday in a 91-60 men’s basketball win over North Carolina Wesleyan.
Ervin is averaging 7.5 points per game.
“He’s got such a great spirit to him,” Elon coach Mike Schrage recently told the Burlington Times-News. “I’ve never been worried about Zac scoring or shooting the ball. He’s growing up defending and rebounding, and if he keeps doing that then he’s going to be able to evolve. Eventually with time and with experience, he’s going to be a really good player.”
Local vs. Local
Belmont posted a 68-57 women’s basketball win over Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday and two players from Northeast Tennessee were on the court.
Macie Culbertson (Daniel Boone) played but did not score for Belmont, while Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) collected 12 points and six rebounds for MTSU.
AAC accolade for Hammonds
Union College junior Brooke Hammonds is the most recent recipient of the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week award.
The former Lee High standout garnered the honor after finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Columbia, while recording seven steals against nationally-ranked Reinhardt. She is averaging 18.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Latest on Lexi
Redshirt sophomore guard Lexi Kiser (Graham) is averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds for the women’s basketball team at Lincoln Memorial University.
Locals to Bowl
Three players from far Southwest Virginia will be part of college football’s bowl season.
Tight end James Mitchell (Union) will play for Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31 against Kentucky. Mitchell has 325 yards on 18 catches this season to go along with two TD receptions and four rushing touchdowns.
Penn State’s Jordan Stout (Honaker) will get his kicks against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28. Stout has booted two field goals for the Nittany Lions and 58 of his 74 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.
North Carolina A&T’s Taymon Cooke (Graham) will compete in the Celebration Bowl for North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21 in Atlanta. Cooke has carried the ball twice for eight yards, averaged 20.5 yards on 11 kickoff returns and made two tackles for the Aggies.
